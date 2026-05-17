A grassroots group advocates for women in sports, calling out inequality and sexual harassment

A popular activist and podcast group on social media, which calls out inequality and sexual harassment in sport and grassroots clubs, has agreed to an interview with this masthead. The group's name is inspired by a common phrase used as a flippant dismissal of men's involvement in gender-based violence or misogyny. They have beaten sports journalists in mainstream media to stories and cover instances of inequitable treatment in basketball, soccer, and netball.

A popular activist and podcast group on social media , which calls out inequality and sexual harassment in sport and grassroots clubs , has agreed to an interview.

The group's name is inspired by a common phrase used as a flippant dismissal of men's involvement in gender-based violence or misogyny. They have beaten sports journalists in mainstream media to stories and cover instances of inequitable treatment in basketball, soccer, and netball. They plan to officially begin their advocacy work in 2024





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Activism Podcast Popular Activist Group Podcast Social Media Inequality And Sexual Harassment Sport And Grassroots Clubs Invariance Sexual Harassment

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