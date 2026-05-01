A Life Fully Lived: One Man’s Journey with ALS and His Choice for Euthanasia

This article chronicles the story of a man diagnosed with ALS at 41, his global travels, his decision to end his life on his terms, and his reflections on living a meaningful life despite a terminal illness.

The journey began in December 2023 when a 41-year-old man first noticed a loss of strength in his right arm and an erratic movement in his pinky finger.

Initially dismissed as a nerve blockage, he underwent physiotherapy, but when his condition did not improve, he sought a neurologist’s opinion. In April of the following year, he received a devastating diagnosis: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that would lead to muscle degeneration, paralysis, and ultimately be terminal.

The news was a profound shock, leaving him momentarily incapacitated before he began the arduous process of informing his family and friends, all of whom were left speechless by the revelation. ALS is a cruel and unpredictable disease, with symptoms that can vary widely from person to person. In the months following his diagnosis, the man embarked on a year-long world tour, determined to make the most of the time he had left.

His travels took him to some of the most iconic destinations on the planet, from the stark beauty of northern Europe to the vibrant energy of Burning Man in the United States, the colorful celebrations of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, and the bustling streets of Taiwan and Japan. His journey was one of luxury, with first or business class flights and stays in five-star hotels, made possible by life and income protection insurance that proved to be a lifeline in his time of need.

As his condition progressed, so too did the severity of his symptoms. In the last six months of his life, he developed excruciating nerve pain in his fingers, where even the softest fabric felt like a burning sensation. His ability to swallow and breathe was compromised, and he eventually required round-the-clock care. From the moment of his diagnosis, he knew that his life would end with euthanasia, a decision he made with unwavering resolve.

He did not want to be kept alive by machines, and as his voice began to fail him, he chose his 44th birthday, April 20, as the date for his final farewell. Despite the gravity of his decision, he found that those closest to him, even the more religious among them, respected his choice and understood that only he could truly comprehend the burden of living with ALS.

Throughout his life, he had adhered to two guiding principles: to treat others as he wished to be treated and to focus on the things he could control while accepting those he could not. These principles had served him well, allowing him to live a full and happy life, filled with adventure and self-discovery. Born and raised in Le Chesnay, France, he moved to Paris at the age of 18, the youngest of four brothers.

After studying mathematics as an undergraduate, he took a few years off, working in less-than-ideal jobs before returning to school. At 26, he set his sights on Sydney, where he moved at the age of 33, drawn by the city’s sunny weather, proximity to the beach, and sense of safety. Though he had always dreamed of marriage and children, he embraced his life as a single man, indulging in weekend parties and extensive travel.

At 39, he discovered a passion for art, dedicating his evenings to painting and eventually organizing an exhibition within a year. In his final weeks, he maintained a sense of normalcy, spending his mornings in quiet reflection, afternoons with visiting friends, and evenings on video calls with loved ones abroad. The day before his death, he hosted a grand farewell party, inviting guests to dress up as something related to him—something he loved or something he hated.

With a penchant for dark humor, he wore a T-shirt that read, 'I am faking it, stupid,' a final nod to his irreverent spirit. Reflecting on death, he saw it as a return to dust, with no evidence of an afterlife. While he would be happy to be proven wrong, he found comfort in the belief that life’s finitude made it all the more precious.

He considered himself fortunate to have lived a life filled with love and adventure, surrounded by people who cared for him deeply





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