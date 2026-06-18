A Little Bit Bad: A Tragicomic Romance and Murder Mystery

Perdita Jungfrau, a dissatisfied 39-year-old mother in 2009 San Diego, embarks on an illicit affair with Nando, a 25-year-old Chicano roofer after he falls from a ladder in her backyard. Their raw, fragile connection unfolds against a backdrop of marital strife and societal critique. A parallel 2010 timeline reveals Nando's murder, prompting Perdita to investigate. The debut novel by Neyenesch blends dark humor, surreal imagery, and sharp satire, exploring themes of structural violence, the nuclear family, and California self-help culture, while humorously echoing but diverging from Miranda July's All Fours.

A Little Bit Bad , the debut novel from New Yorker Neyenesch , presents a tragicomic narrative centered on Perdita Jungfrau, a 39-year-old American woman experiencing profound dissatisfaction.

Set in 2009 San Diego, Perdita is a burnt-out former hospital social worker, now a stay-at-home mother to a toddler and unknowingly pregnant again. Her marriage is strained; her husband criticizes her for quitting her job and refuses to care for their children, claiming "Babies scare me!

" The inciting incident occurs in her backyard when Nando, a 25-year-old Chicano roofer working next door, falls from a ladder. Perdita witnesses the accident, summons an ambulance, and stays with him on the grass. Their meeting sparks an illicit romance despite stark differences: Nando is an opinionated anarcho-Marxist who reads Frantz Fanon, scarred from a nose broken twice, and struggling in the post-crash economy.

Both characters are raw and fragile, sharing a dark sense of delight and an attraction that feels authentic and secretive. The novel is frequently compared to Miranda July's All Fours, which also explores a middle-aged California woman's desire for a younger man, but Neyenesch's work diverges significantly. A second plot strand, set in 2010, runs parallel: Nando has been murdered, and Perdita, a true crime enthusiast, is determined to solve the case.

This dual structure creates a careering plotline that shifts between the mundane drudgery of motherhood and heightened, surreal imagery. The story incorporates satirical elements, particularly regarding California self-help culture, as seen in chapter titles like "The Roofer Holds Space for My Feelings". Themes include societal injustice, the military-industrial complex, the "good Obamaverse", and the carceral system, with a focus on the structural violence inherent in the normative nuclear family.

The narrative voice is sharp and humorous, reminiscent of Halle Butler's heroines, with Perdita portrayed as a ferocious dork, her son's act of biting another child's face exemplifying her chaotic world. Despite its comedic excellence, the novel occasionally sacrifices emotional depth for wit; for instance, when Perdita sees Nando's blood after the fall, she describes it as "exit-sign red", a choice that distances the reader from raw feeling.

The satire may also comment on the trend of "older women going rogue" fiction, playfully mocking self-expression tropes. Ultimately, the core tragedy of Nando's murder is tempered by irony, preventing the story from descending completely into the abyss. The two timelines are interspersed, increasing tension as the affair cools and the mystery intensifies. The couple's sparkle is evident in scenes like their first date open-mic night, where Perdita raps and Nando performs an Irish clog dance.

The reviewer expresses absolute enjoyment of every page, praising the compulsive reading experience and the adorable central characters





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Novel Review A Little Bit Bad Neyenesch Miranda July All Fours Tragicomic Murder Mystery Illicit Romance Middle-Aged Woman Chicano Roofer San Diego True Crime Satire Nuclear Family Societal Injustice Dark Humor Debut Novel

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