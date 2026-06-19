Tony Modra, former AFL star, sustained critical injuries when a truck crashed on a regional South Australian road. A 78‑year‑old passerby provided first aid while ambulance crews arrived, and the ex‑player is now in a stable but critical condition. Support pours from the national community, the Adelaide Crows club, and the state government.

The late afternoon in the rolling countryside of South Australia took a tragic turn when a heavy truck diverted into the center lane of Range Road, menacing a lone vehicle behind it.

The driver of the last car, a 78‑year‑old Adelaide resident, heard the screeching of tires and saw the collision, then immediately abandoned her own vehicle to rush to aid the injured. She later told ABC News that she was returning from a short shopping trip and her dog tugging on the leashes, when the truck hit the side of the road.

In the chaos she saw the car fold, the driver slumped, and her own heart thudded with a sudden sense of urgency. She says she pulled out of her own safe position, pushed the vehicle with her arms and began to call for emergency help. When the first responders emerged in a rapid, electric blue ambulance and a fire engine, the Adelaide Crows legend, Tony Modra, lay unconscious in a position that displayed an arterial burn to his chest.

The 73‑year‑old retired footballer, famously the northern city's top goal scorer for five years and a player of 165 matches at the club, was no longer in his prime either in game or in life. She reported that he was breathing shallower than normal, and that his body seemed to have surrendered to the onset of blood loss.

The local champion quickly institutionalised the first aid, securing a box of medical tissues from her own trunk and offering a tidy, firm fold of cloth over the wounded area. She instructed him to keep his fingers flat upon the wound and that she would remain until help arrived. She talks with the EMTs that concern pacing would benefit his bag of blood.

The ambulance was dispatched within minute minutes, and the paramedics transported him to a regional hospital where he was put into critical but stable condition. State health officials confirmed that he will remain in recovery for a period that is still undetermined. The 61 cast players and their family have been inundated with messages of support, including the South Australian premier, a long‑time coach of the club's current captain, and the regional soccer superintendent.

Former teammates and friends have taken to social media to share fond images and personal memories, exploring how the celebrated forward, who later joined small country teams at Encounter Bay and Keith, combined his on‑field charisma with off‑field hospitality such as participating in local meal‑charity events. One long‑time follower, Darren Greatrex, recalls how Modra was as comfortable sharing pies as he was at the field.

He added a touching note that the hero has always enjoyed the open outback and spreading joy to strangers. The community has mobilised to video the arrival of help, with the local first response club providing fans with backing. The accident has prompted an immediate call for stricter road safety on the winding range, with precinct authorities promising stricter enforcement and awareness. The small regional community has joined together in a quiet yet determined hope for Modra's recovery.

Charity groups in the city have made pledges to assist families in future incidents, carrying the courageous action of the hardy 70‑year‑old Adelaide resident into a broader lesson of living together. As the nation stands in suspense, it is clear that while the road removal has been key, the very story lends itself to a root in human solidarity, skating the road sign with the‑moon glimpsed from an audience that holds close the hope in his healing.

The affected parties are suppressed by the ritual of killing the smiles and adversity while plating this personal hero's future in renewed clarity for new challenging adventures when he is ready





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