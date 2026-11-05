Democrats win US Senate majority with historic slate of candidates

Democrats have seized control of the US Senate after a historic election, with wins from a mega-church pastor, a Paralympian, a paediatrician, a Muslim professor and a Texan theologian.

Democrats have seized control of the US Senate in a historic election result that few thought possible a year ago. The win was emphatic and unprecedented, with the party overcoming long odds in deeply Republican states.

A year ago, the idea that Democrats might take the Senate was laughable. Donald Trump was still riding high after winning both the presidency and Congress. To take the Senate, Democrats needed to hold all their own seats and wrest four from Republicans. Two of those Republican-held seats were in states Trump had won by double-digit margins.

Also read Democrats secure sweeping Senate victories in major Republican states

Diverse New Democrats Include Pastors And Doctors

The team that achieved the feat included a mega-church pastor, a Paralympian, a logger, a paediatrician, a Muslim professor of public health and a Texan theologian known for campaign homilies that meld piety with populism. James Talarico, a cherubic 37-year-old, was not born the last time Texas sent a Democrat to the Senate. He studied education at Harvard and theological studies at a Presbyterian seminary before becoming a school teacher. Incensed by inequality, he launched himself into state politics.

Over seven years he campaigned against inequality and for cheaper pharmaceuticals, and notably against a proposed law requiring display of the Ten Commandments in schools. Over eight years in state office, he built a reputation as a devout Christian campaigner against rising Christian nationalism, which he described in a 2023 sermon as the worship of power - social power, economic power, political power, in the name of Christ.

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New York Times commentator Ezra Klein said one of the most exciting elements of the election was the return of a religious left to American political life. In an earlier interview with Klein, Talarico said, We just sent a message to every billionaire mega-donor, every trillionaire mega-donor, every corrupt defender of this broken political system in this state, in this country. Power belongs to the people. He told supporters in a dig at Elon Musk.

Texas Win Signals Competitive Potential In Deep Red States

The significance of the win goes beyond the Democrats finding a voice to connect with American Christians. His victory, alongside that of Gina Hinojosa, who became the first Latina governor in Texas, suggests Democrats might now be competitive in deep-red Texas in presidential races, to its huge advantage.

Dr Annie Andrews, a professor of paediatric medicine in South Carolina, was drawn to political activism by the Parkland high school shooting in 2018, in which a young man shot 17 people dead. Reducing gun violence, she said, was directly related to her work as a paediatrician. Victory was unlikely as she was running against Lindsey Graham, who had climbed to the top of the Republican Party's DC establishment in a career spanning 31 years.

After Graham died suddenly in July, the move fractured the South Carolinian Republican Party, with seasoned local politicians furious that an untested outsider had been imposed upon them. As the warfare played out on the right, Andrews built her campaign machine and polished her performance. On the public stage, by comparison, Darline Graham appeared at times both unenthused and uninformed.

Adam Hamilton Leads Religious Left Charge Against Christian Nationalism

Late efforts to save the race with cash injections failed, and with her victory Andrews effectively torched the Graham legacy, curtailing Trump's influence over the politics of the South. Adam Hamilton, a fifth-generation Kansan, was drawn to politics via his preaching. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in pastoral ministry from Oral Roberts University and a master of divinity from Southern Methodist University.

In 1990, he and his wife, LaVon, founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, with just four people. Over three decades, it grew into the largest United Methodist congregation in the US, spanning multiple campuses, weekly services and up to 25,000 members.

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In 2013, Hamilton was invited to deliver the sermon at Barack Obama's presidential inaugural national prayer service, where he said that for America to succeed, its leaders must present the nation with a unifying vision. Lead us to be a compassionate people, to be concerned for the marginalised, Hamilton said, addressing Obama. Help us rediscover a vision for America that is so compelling and unites us … lead us as a nation to knock holes in the darkness.

After he came to believe the government was using its power to harm rather than help its people, Hamilton decided to run, rejecting the Republican Party he had supported all his life and opting not to run as an independent for fear of splitting the protest vote. He ran a pragmatic, centrist campaign on kitchen table issues - healthcare, cost of living, corruption - in a deeply Christian state that had not elected a Democratic senator in 94 years, the longest losing streak in American history.

Paralympian Josh Turek Rallies Support Against Healthcare Cuts

I'm US Senate nominee Josh Turek, said Turek in a recent Facebook request for donations. I was born with club feet, without a hip socket, scoliosis, massive back problems, and had my first surgery as a one-day-old. My wheelchair's been my main ride for as long as I can remember. Turek went on to twice represent his country as a Paralympian, but remained appalled by the inequities of the US health system that had so marked his life.

He was inspired to run by the passage of Trump's only significant legislative achievement of the term, the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act. When fully implemented, the package will strip about $US1 trillion ($1.4 trillion) from healthcare and a further $US1 trillion from welfare programs to fund tax cuts for high-income earners.

Turek ran as what he called a prairie populist, sidestepping culture warfare, decrying polarisation and promising to fight for the welfare and assistance programs relied upon by rural families that the Trump administration is killing off. Though Michigan is more a purple swing state than a blood-red Republican stronghold, few doubt the significance of Abdul El-Sayed's victory there.

El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate after a bitter race where his defeated Democratic primary opponent Haley Stevens endorsed Republican challenger Mike Ro. The victories together signal a major realignment in American politics, with Democrats now able to compete in states long considered Republican strongholds. The new senators are set to take office with a mandate to address healthcare, cost of living and corruption.