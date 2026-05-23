A Mouse Plague in Australia: An Invasion of Agricultural Communities

Dense mouse populations have emerged in southwestern and western parts of Australia - a result of ideal conditions for breeding. Crops, sheds, basements, and homes are being overrun, and the plague could cause extensive damage unless action is taken quickly. While historically Western Australia had not faced as severe a problem as the eastern states, changes in mouse behavior could spell dire consequences.

A mouse plague is invading farms and homes in southern and Western Australia, resulting in mass infestations and damage to crops, sheds, and grain silos.

Researchers estimate that the mouse plague in some communities has reached up to 8,000 mice per hectare. The mouse plague occurs due to rapid breeding in the right conditions, with communities dealing with an explosion in numbers. Mice have been running amok on Australian grain farms since the 1880s, and recent years have seen these plagues occur every four to five years after plentiful rain. The worst recorded plague occurred in 1993, causing an estimated $96 million in damage.

To mitigate the issue, emergency permits have been issued for double-strength mouse baits to control the population. The effectiveness of the bait depends on the availability of other food sources for the mice. The plague zones include the west coast around Geraldton, the Esperance region of the south coast, the Adelaide Plains, the Yorke Peninsula, and the Merredin region. Formerly, Western Australia had not faced the same problems as the eastern states with mouse population numbers.

However, conditions have changed. The CSIRO, a national science agency that manages plague outbreaks, states that a plague is defined as more than 800 mice per hectare. They have found areas with 40 burrows per 100 square metres and estimate a prevalence of 8,000 mice per hectare. To help visualize the numbers, let's consider a 3x4 metre bedroom.

With about 10 mice, it would imply sharing your space with approximately 54 mice





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Mouse Plague Agricultural Communities Ideal Conditions For Breeding Pest Control Problems With Mouse Numbers Shelter Grains That Have The Bait In Other Grains That Are There Well-Working Bait

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