Netflix's The Altruists is an eight-episode limited series about the rise and fall of FTX, centered on the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison. Bankman-Fried is serving 25 years in prison and was ordered to forfeit $11bn, while Ellison was sentenced to two years.

Netflix's new limited series The Altruists dramatizes the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, headlined by reports of $US12 billion ($17.85 billion) in customer money being stolen and climaxing with jail sentences for bosses Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

Bankman-Fried is serving 25 years in prison and was ordered to forfeit $11bn. He says he is innocent and is applying to the Supreme Court to review his conviction. Ellison was sentenced to two years in prison after testifying against him. The trial judge called the fraud the greatest ever perpetrated in the country.

Also read FTX: The Rise and Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison

The Rise And Fall Of FTX

The eight-episode series stars Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner. It explores how the pair set up FTX with the belief it would revolutionize finance and make the world a better place. At its peak, FTX was worth $36bn. Instead, it collapsed in 2022, and both were convicted of fraud charges.

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Created by Graham Moore, who won an Academy Award for writing The Imitation Game, the show is a love story shadowed by sadness and ego. Moore has a knack for protagonists who believe their brilliance will change the world. The series opens in 2016 with an untraditional meet-cute between SBF, as Bankman-Fried was known, and Ellison when she joins the trading firm where he works. They bond over mathematical strategies, their Ivy League professor parentage, veganism and effective altruism.

This movement applied utilitarian principles to charitable giving, arguing the best thing you could do was make as much money as possible and then give it away. Their relationship begins almost entirely on Caroline's polyamorous terms. In 2017, SBF co-founds his first company Alameda and forces out his business partner. Caroline comes on board instead, and together they start making profits.

Timeline Of The Cryptocurrency Collapse

The timeline splits between the rise in 2016 New York, the precarious peaking in 2018 Hong Kong, and the fall in the Bahamas in 2022. At the heart of the downfall is an $8bn hole in the Alameda/FTX finances, where customer deposits should have been. The show depicts technical challenges, clever plays by more experienced and more corrupt players, risk-averse investors and regulatory issues. It also shows how SBF recruits his friends and betrays them.

The pair donate huge amounts to charity but live bounteously in the Bahamas and plan a $200m complex as bankruptcy looms. The story has two timelines. The first moves forward from the duo's 2016 meeting as their ambitions grow exponentially. The second is in a fraught 2022, as past failings haunt the FTX penthouse-cum-office in the Bahamas and jail time is first whispered over accusations of who took customer money.

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The when is a given; it is the who and why that serve as the story's core. Bewildered by social cues, the pair could be the geeky sidekicks from a rom-com, complete with Caroline's love for penning saucy Harry Potter fanfic. Their obsessive goal is to give away their profits as part of effective altruism, but slowly they postpone the philanthropy. We can save so many more lives later, Caroline reasons after an early setback.

Julia Garner's Caroline is a mass of cluttered, sped-up sentences and nervous micro-grins, while Boyle's Sam is almost dallying with reality's demands, which starts at cute and eventually reaches the delusional. They're fine performances, distinct but in sync. They take you through the couple's personal and professional highs and lows, which are beyond merely intertwined. Even when they're being ruthless, the naivete endures.

Supporting Characters In The Series

Around them, the practicalities of a streaming series fall into place. Chief coder Gary Wang, played by Eugene Young, is initially comic relief. Sam's friend and colleague Nishad Singh, played by Karan Soni, is the good guy shocked by what he discovers. Another friend, Sam Trabucco, played by Alex Lawther, is the embittered cynic who left FTX and waits on his luxury yacht to offer commentary.

The tone can jump, sometimes noticeably, and perhaps a smaller, sharper version focusing on Sam and Caroline would be better. There are many strands, including Sam's troubled relationship with his parents and the frenetic plotting involving FTX's frenemy, cheerfully malicious crypto kingpin CZ, played by Terence Chen. The show can't quite keep them all tethered, but the ambition is welcome. This is an involved character study, not a crucifixion.

The Altruists explores trust, understanding yourself and others, and how inextricably and infuriatingly moods and markets can be linked. Above all, it is about how important self-image and a belief in that self-image can be, and how much people can lie to themselves and others to protect it. Stories of the mega-wealthy's failings are legion right now, but this series offers something more complex. The Altruists is now streaming on Netflix.