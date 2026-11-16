Jollibee to open 35 Australian restaurants in $60 million deal

Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee has signed exclusive franchise agreements to open 35 restaurants in Victoria and NSW over five years, investing $60 million and creating about 900 jobs.

Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee has signed exclusive franchise agreements to bring its restaurants and mascots to Australian families, with 35 outlets planned for Victoria and NSW over the next five years.

The expansion represents a $60 million investment expected to create about 900 jobs. The deal was marked in Manila on Sunday, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was greeted by the Jollibee mascot at the Jollibee Biopolis outlet. Albanese was in Manila for the 2026 ASEAN conference and stopped by for lunch with a side of fast-food diplomacy. Albanese had a polite bite of a burger before moving on to marvel at the operation.

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Jollibee Chickenjoy and Menu Items

The mascot, a human-sized bee in a white chef hat, red blazer and black bow tie, is the Philippines answer to Ronald McDonald and is known for viral dance moves. Jollibee will enter a crowded Australian chicken market with its signature fried chicken, the Chickenjoy, a bone-in piece typically served with rice and best accompanied by gravy. Other menu items may prove more intriguing to Australian diners.

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The Jolly Spaghetti comes doused in tomato sauce made with banana ketchup for extra sweetness, topped with ground meat, sliced hot dogs and grated cheese. Burger steaks are beef patties drenched in mushroom and beef gravy served on a mound of garlic rice, while a peach and mango pie rivals its apple counterpart for dessert. The Australian investment is the latest expansion for the listed $US2.5 billion Jollibee Group, which began as a small ice-cream parlour in Quezon City.

It now serves menu items from 2000 stores across 17 countries. Over the past 15 years, Jollibee has pushed into markets in the United States, United Kingdom, parts of Europe and the Middle East alongside Asia. It owns a range of other chains, including Compose Coffee, which chief executive Ernesto Tanmantiong previously said aims to challenge Starbucks. As Jollibee has expanded, the mascot family has grown, with pictures plastered all over the colourful stores.

Jollibee Mascot Characters and Service

A high-spirited cheerleader called Hetty, with noodle-like blonde pigtails, embodies the Jolly Spaghetti dish. The smart scientist character Mr Yum represents the Yumburger line. Twirlie, wearing pink and purple, is the mascot for dessert, and potato lovers get their ambassador in Popo, a sporty boy with French fries for hair. Their smiling faces are one part of the warm-spirited service that Jollibee reputation is built on.

In the Philippines, we have a beautiful world, bayanihan. The spirit of the community comes together to help one another succeed, Tanmantiong said. We look forward to bringing our great tasting food and the joy of eating to communities across Australia and to becoming part of the everyday and special moments of Australian families, he said. Jollibee will enter a crowded field.

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Australians no longer look to just KFC, McDonald or Red Rooster for fast fried or charcoal chicken. Lebanese chicken shop El Jannah has become an institution, expanding from five stores in Sydney to 40 stores across Melbourne and Canberra in five years, and wants to grow to 200 restaurants. Its chief executive moved over from Craveable Brands, the parent company that is also big on chicken and operates Oporto, Red Rooster and Chargrill Charlie.

Australian Fast Food Chicken Competition

Before Chargrill Charlie was gobbled up by a bigger chicken brand, it had evolved from a neighbourhood joint to 17 outlets in Sydney and two in Melbourne. Nando, Frangos, El Jannah, Ogalo and Oporto also form part of the competition. While Australians clearly have an appetite for chicken, Tanmantiong will have his work cut out for him in breaking through. What it represents is a benefit of the increased economic relationship between Australia and the Philippines.

And Jollibee also will be a source of pride for Australians of Filipino background, Albanese said on Sunday. There are some 400,000 Australians who trace their heritage to the Philippines, and they are proud of that. And we can see here, with the welcome that we have received, how enthusiastic the workers are here for being a part of this today, but being a part of what is a symbol of the Philippines.

When you see Jollibee anywhere in the world, you know that is Filipino success, and that is a fantastic thing, Albanese said.