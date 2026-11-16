Jollibee to open 35 Australian restaurants in $60 million deal creating 900 jobs

Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee has signed exclusive franchise agreements to bring 35 restaurants to Victoria and NSW over five years, a $60 million investment expected to create about 900 jobs.

Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee has signed exclusive franchise agreements to bring its restaurants and mascots to Australian families. The deal will see 35 restaurants open across Victoria and NSW over the next five years.

The expansion represents a $60 million investment and is expected to create about 900 jobs. The announcement was made on Sunday in Manila, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Jollibee Group chief executive Ernesto Tanmantiong. Albanese was in Manila for the 2026 ASEAN conference and stopped by the Jollibee Biopolis for lunch. Jollibee, the human-sized bee in a white chef hat, red blazer and black bow tie, served chicken to the Prime Minister and the company boss.

Also read Jollibee Announces Australian Debut with 35 New Restaurants

Mascot serves chicken to Albanese

The mascot is the Philippines answer to Ronald McDonald and is known for viral dance moves. Given food-based photoshoots can become a trap for politicians, Albanese had a polite bite of a burger before moving on to marvel at the operation. The visit mixed fast-food diplomacy with the broader ASEAN summit agenda. Albanese said the investment reflects strengthening economic ties between Australia and the Philippines.

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He also said Jollibee would be a source of pride for Australians of Filipino background. Albanese said there are some 400,000 Australians who trace their heritage to the Philippines and they are proud of that. He said the welcome received showed how enthusiastic workers were to be part of what is a symbol of the Philippines. When you see Jollibee anywhere in the world, you know that is Filipino success, and that is a fantastic thing, he said.

Jollibee will try to win over a crowded market with its signature fried chicken. The Chickenjoy is a bone-in piece that typically comes with a side of rice and is best served with gravy. Other menu items may prove more intriguing to Australian diners. Jolly Spaghetti comes doused in tomato sauce made with banana ketchup for extra sweetness, topped with ground meat, sliced hot dogs and grated cheese.

Signature menu items detailed

Burger steaks are another option, with beef patties drenched in mushroom and beef gravy served on a mound of garlic rice. A peach and mango pie rivals its apple counterpart for dessert. Tanmantiong said the company looks forward to bringing its great tasting food and the joy of eating to communities across Australia and to becoming part of the everyday and special moments of Australian families.

He also spoke about bayanihan, saying the spirit of the community comes together to help one another succeed. The Australian investment is the latest expansion for the listed $US2.5 billion Jollibee Group. It began as a small ice-cream parlour in Quezon City and now serves various menu items from 2000 stores across 17 countries. Over the past 15 years, it has pushed into markets in the United States, United Kingdom, parts of Europe and the Middle East alongside Asia.

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It owns a range of other chains, including Compose Coffee, which Tanmantiong previously said aims to challenge Starbucks. As Jollibee has expanded, the titular characters family has also grown, with pictures plastered all over the colourful stores. A high-spirited cheerleader called Hetty, with noodle-like blonde pigtails, embodies the Jolly Spaghetti dish. The smart scientist character Mr Yum represents the Yumburger line.

Crowded Australian market awaits

Twirlie, wearing pink and purple, is the mascot for dessert, and lovers of potato get their ambassador in Popo, a sporty boy with French fries for hair. Their smiling faces are one part of the warm-spirited service that Jollibees reputation is built on. Jollibee will enter a crowded field. Australians no longer look to just KFC, McDonalds or Red Rooster for fast fried or charcoal chicken.

Lebanese chicken shop El Jannah has become an institution, expanding from five stores in Sydney to 40 stores across Melbourne and Canberra in five years, and wants to grow to 200 restaurants. Its chief executive moved over from Craveable Brands, the parent company that is also big on chicken and operates Oporto, Red Rooster and Chargrill Charlies.

Before Chargrill Charlies was gobbled up by a bigger chicken brand, it had evolved from a neighbourhood joint to 17 outlets in Sydney and two in Melbourne. Nandos, Frangos, El Jannah, Ogalo and Oporto also form part of the competition. While Australians clearly have an appetite for chicken, Tanmantiong will have his work cut out for him in breaking through.