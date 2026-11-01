Administrators of collapsed retailer David Jones are investigating whether the company was insolvent before their appointment, as creditors owed $400 million jostle for position in the payout queue.

Administrators of collapsed retailer David Jones are investigating whether the company was insolvent before they were appointed, a question that could determine who recovers money from the wreckage and who loses everything.

The probe by McGrathNicol will examine the timing of insolvency for a business whose creditors are owed a collective $400 million. As McGrathNicol's Matthew Hutton told creditors: Our investigations will look at when the company might have been insolvent, if that was a date prior to the date of appointment of administrators. The sign on the David Jones store in Sydney's north-west had a sad message for loyal shoppers.

Also read Breaking: David Jones staff issued with redundancy notices

It read: After 34 years of serving our community, our David Jones Castle Towers store will be closing on Sunday 18 January 2026. The team would like to thank all our wonderful customers for your support. It was one of two stores that closed early this year after the dust settled on Christmas sales and the group had failed to reach an acceptable deal with its landlords.

Stores are closing across Australia and New Zealand as they succumb to the laws of department store economics in the digital age, and a highly leveraged bet by the brand's private equity owner that left little margin for error. While shoppers focus on the bargains, tensions were on display at a meeting this week reflecting the battle emerging as creditors jostle for position in the payout queue.

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Suppliers Allege Preferential Payments

A supplier raised allegations about potential preferential payments to suppliers at a time when the company may have already been insolvent. The supplier told the administrators: It's become pretty apparent to me, just talking to other people in the market, that some suppliers, predominantly the larger ones, were actually given preferential payments just to ensure the continued trade in the business. I just want to know how that might be handled.

The only people guaranteed a full payout are the administrators, who are already quarantining millions for their future fees, the receivers managing the business on behalf of British distressed lender Hilco, which has security over the assets, and employees, who are already owed $11 million in leave entitlements. About 1500 staff have been made redundant and nearly 1700 David Jones staff were told to go as Myer poaches customers and suppliers.

Employee claims could easily reach tens of millions of dollars, with the union negotiating a deal that will see employees with nine years' tenure receiving 16 weeks of pay. Unsecured creditors are currently facing a complete wipeout if a sale does not generate enough cash to trickle down to their pool of claims. Sitting behind these parties in the queue is Hilco, claiming a secured debt of $115 million, and Anchorage, claiming a secured loan of $80 million.

The problem is their secured loans were only registered in September, not even two months before the retailer's collapse. McGrathNicol's Shaun Fraser told creditors: One of the things that we need to look at is the history of the facilities and the validity of the security, and we would report on those issues to creditors in our second report.

Timing of Secured Loan Registrations

A concession operator with the department store, who does not wish to be named as they are owed money in the collapse, has their own idea of when solvency was in question. In the creditors report, McGrathNicol stated it was first approached by the David Jones board in July over potential restructuring scenarios, but the firm had met with Anchorage's lawyers months earlier to provide financial analysis of the group, which was already struggling to pay suppliers.

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I would say April when they started having those meetings, the concession holder said. We heard nothing from David Jones. Susan Boyle and Con Hart regularly visited David Jones and its Oyster Bar on trips to Sydney, but said a recent visit may be their last. The insolvency question could determine whether creditors are better off placing the company into liquidation.

That would allow managers to pursue legal claims and challenge the secured loans, any potential claims for insolvent trading by David Jones directors, and overturn any preferred payments to suppliers. The administrators confirmed the David Jones board had engaged advisers to assist with safe harbour provisions at some stage this year. Safe harbour gives a struggling company's directors protection from insolvency claims while they attempt to restructure a business and keep it afloat.

If their secured loans are successfully challenged, Hilco and Anchorage will then join the same payment pool as the suppliers and concession holders owed $180 million. These unsecured creditors are currently facing a complete wipeout if a sale does not generate enough cash to trickle down to their pool of claims.

Returns for Unsecured Creditors

Their prospects are much brighter if administrators do not need to pay Hilco and Anchorage $195 million for their loans before a single dollar makes its way to unsecured creditors like Jacob Leung, co-founder of homewares group Slowdown Studio, who is owed $75,000. Westfield owner is scoping out replacements for David Jones. The concession holder, who listened to the Monday conference call with suppliers, said the administrators admitted this could be the case.

McGrathNicol said in response to this claim: The administrators have not provided an estimate of potential returns to creditors as it is too early to form any view. The return to creditors will be dependent on the outcome of the sale process. We will be able to provide more clarity in the report to creditors due out most likely in early February.

As McGrathNicol's Fraser told creditors this week, the business was clearly struggling under the ownership of South African group Woolworths in 2022 with loss-making stores and costly leases that no longer made financial sense. The following year it was acquired by Anchorage in a leveraged bet that included just $55 million of its own money and a $40 million loan.