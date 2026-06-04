A Night Alone in Ikea: A Journalist's Experience

A journalist spends a night in an Ikea showroom in Sydney, Australia, as part of a promotional event for the company's PS collection. The collection features playful and functional furniture, and the journalist is among the first people in Australia to sample the new assortment of furniture and decor.

A journalist spends a night in an Ikea showroom in Sydney , Australia , as part of a promotional event for the company's PS collection. The collection, which features playful and functional furniture, is available for a limited time and has been fully kitted out in an inner-city home.

The journalist is among the first people in Australia to sample the new assortment of furniture and decor, which includes items such as a red clock shaped like a bent tube and a vase with protruding ears. Despite the initial shock of being surrounded by so many Ikea items, the journalist begins to feel a sense of comfort and familiarity with the space.

However, a closer inspection reveals that not all of the items are actually from Ikea, with the toilet, laundry liquid, and bin liners coming from different brands. The journalist reflects on the experience and how it has made them appreciate their own home, which may not be much but is still theirs





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