Khawaja book claims reopen Sandpapergate before Australia summer Tests

Usman Khawaja's book claims sandpaper was used before Cape Town in 2018, prompting Mark Taylor to call it a nightmare for Pat Cummins as Australia prepare for New Zealand.

Usman Khawaja has claimed sandpaper was used to rough up the ball during Australia's second Test in Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth, before Cameron Bancroft was caught with it in the next match in Cape Town.

Khawaja Claims Sandpaper Use During 2018 Series

The revelations have reopened the 2018 ball-tampering scandal known as Sandpapergate and dominate the build-up to Australia's summer opener against New Zealand on December 9. Khawaja retired from international cricket after the Ashes in January this year, but the Test team preparing for the New Zealand series still features several players from that infamous 2018 series, including captain Pat Cummins.

Also read David Warner and Steve Smith Sandpapergate Incident Truth Revealed by Usman Khawaja

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor said on Sunday: It is going to be obviously a nightmare for Pat Cummins and the team leading into the summer of cricket. Khawaja said in a video on Sunday morning: I was always conscious of putting my team first, but I am not in that team any more. Now, my words do not influence the team at all.

He has doubled down on his assertion that everyone knew, refusing to retreat from that claim as the fallout continued. Normally, players bristle when the media brings up past controversies. This time, it is a former teammate who has reopened one of Australian cricket's deepest wounds.

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Some influential figures in cricket across the country feel that if the story had to be told, there were other ways to bring it into the public domain than through a publicity blitz while promoting a book from which Khawaja hopes to profit. After a weekend of headlines, explosive extracts and increasingly pointed responses, the players at the centre of the original scandal have still not spoken directly.

Steve Smith Watches Fallout From New York

Steve Smith, who served a one-year ban, is in New York and understood to be watching the fallout closely. He will return for the first Test in Perth, and his next press conference promises to be well attended. After the Cape Town incident, Smith told a press conference after play: You can ask questions as much as you like, but I can promise you this is the first time that it has happened.

That statement now sits in defiance of Khawaja's version of events. David Warner, who also served a one-year ban, is in Nepal playing T20 cricket for the Kathmandu Gorkhas in the Nepal Premier League. For one who spends so much time on social media, Warner's silence after his childhood friend's revelations speaks volumes. Whether he will offer his own account remains to be seen.

He, too, has a book deal in his future. Warner will be in the commentary box this summer for Kayo Sports. So will Khawaja. Joining them will be former Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, whose husband, Mitchell Starc, has had his integrity effectively called into question by Khawaja's insistence that everyone, including bowlers, batters and staff, knew that sandpaper was being used illegally during that series.

Healy will attend a Kayo Sports launch in Sydney on Tuesday. Neither Khawaja nor Warner will be there. Nathan Lyon was originally scheduled to appear, but withdrew because of the impending birth of his child, a decision made well before Khawaja's comments. The four main bowlers from Cape Town, Pat Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Lyon, are standing by their 2021 statement, according to their managers.

Australian Bowlers Refuse To Respond To Allegations

That statement rejected suggestions they knew a foreign substance had been taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball. As things stand, they will not be releasing a fresh joint statement. The bowlers are content to let Khawaja do the talking. The social media reaction to his revelations has certainly not been universally supportive.

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The bowlers have no desire to give Khawaja's allegations any more oxygen, particularly after Khawaja doubled down on Sunday. How to sum up their mood behind closed doors? Annoyed, but hardly surprised. Will they be inviting Khawaja over for a barbecue any time soon?

No. Would they have anyway? Probably not. The first member of the current Test team to face the media since Khawaja dropped his bombshell will likely be NSW captain Nic Maddinson, who is scheduled to speak on Monday ahead of the Blues' Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia on Wednesday. Maddinson had nothing to do with the 2018 South Africa tour.

That will not stop him being asked about a scandal that threatens to stick to Australian cricket like mud on a white shirt. If he takes some wickets for NSW, Lyon may field questions after play about Khawaja's admission that he was pissed that the off-spinner dropped a ball near South Africa's AB de Villiers after a run-out during that series. Similar inquiries await Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood whenever they make public appearances leading into the first Test.

Mitch Marsh is another player worth watching. He was part of the 2018 South Africa touring party and will captain Australia's white-ball sides in upcoming matches against England, beginning on Friday. Marsh has never given a detailed account of what happened in Cape Town and was not a signatory to the bowlers' statement five years ago. His next press conference will be worth watching.

Cameron Bancroft Considers Public Statement On Scandal

Then there is Bancroft, who is weighing up if and when to speak publicly. He has already read the controversial chapter of Khawaja's book. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg will inevitably be drawn into the controversy, too. Khawaja claims Greenberg, then head of the Australian Cricketers' Association, agreed with him in 2021 that the bowlers and everyone else involved in Cape Town should have accepted collective responsibility.

Darren Lehmann, the Australian coach at the time, suggested on Saturday that sometimes things are best left unsaid. Khawaja clearly disagrees. He believes he is doing the right thing and is entitled to tell and sell his version of events. But the manner and timing of his revelations have caused a major stir behind the scenes and ensured the fallout will dominate the build-up to the summer.

Eight years after Sandpapergate, Australian cricket is once again at the centre of a damaging controversy.