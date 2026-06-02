A Non‑Binary Elder's Fight for Dignity: LGBTQ+ Advocacy Amid Dementia in Australia

Mahadeva, a non‑binary senior with mixed dementia, shares a lifetime of trauma and resilience while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in aged care. New research and community initiatives aim to create safe, inclusive support for gender‑diverse seniors.

Mahadeva, a non‑binary elder in their seventies who uses she/they pronouns and carries dual first names, has spent a lifetime navigating a world that often refuses to acknowledge their identity.

Their story begins with a school concert where a teenage crush turned into a painful confrontation when the young woman's mother and sister demanded Mahadeva's personal correspondence. The family home erupted in chaos; Mahadeva's foster father, instead of defending them, responded with anger. That incident left a lingering scar, ending the friendship and marking the only time Mahadeva ever fell in love with a woman.

The trauma was compounded by an abusive upbringing, a marriage that turned into domestic violence, and a battle with ovarian cancer. Now, living with mixed dementia - both Lewy body disease and Alzheimer's - and coping with post‑traumatic stress disorder, Mahadeva's memories of early abuse have resurfaced with greater frequency as short‑term memory declines. In recent years, Mahadeva has found purpose as an advocate for LGBTQ+ individuals living with dementia in Melbourne.

Their work, supported by a close friendship with veteran dementia advocate Anne Tudor, has given them a renewed sense of joy and a platform to speak out about the unique challenges faced by gender‑diverse seniors. Yet, daily life remains fraught with uncertainty. Mahadeva lives at home under the care of their youngest daughter and hopes to age and eventually pass away in that familiar environment.

However, they worry that caregivers may not respect their gender identity. A recent frightening encounter with a carer who, upon seeing a pride flag on a desk, reacted with aggression, underscored the vulnerability they feel. Mahadeva had to confront the carer alone, fearing what might have happened if they could not speak up.

Research in Australia highlights that approximately 11 percent of the population identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or intersex, though the true figure is likely higher due to under‑reporting. Associate professor Louisa Smith at Deakin University has spent nearly a decade studying the experiences of LGBTQ+ people with dementia.

Her four‑year project aims to create a new model of care that addresses safety, supportive relationships, and community connections - essentials for all people with dementia, but especially vital for those who have endured lifelong discrimination. Findings reveal that LGBTQ+ seniors are more prone to social isolation and may avoid aged‑care facilities or in‑home support because of past mistreatment by medical systems.

Smith's team, in partnership with Dementia Training Australia, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, Dementia Support Australia and HammondCare, is developing a toolkit to help care providers deliver inclusive, respectful services. Kedy Kristal, chief executive of GRAI, a Perth‑based organization for older LGBTQ+ adults, echoes these concerns, noting that many aged‑care staff receive no compulsory training on LGBTQ+ issues.

Cases have emerged where transgender residents were treated according to their pre‑transition gender, or where individuals who had concealed their sexuality all their lives were dismissed or invalidated after entering care. The reduction in social inhibitions that dementia can bring may amplify both positive self‑expression and the risk of discrimination, making culturally competent care an urgent priority for Australia's aging population





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LGBTQ+ Advocacy Dementia Care Aging Population Gender Identity Discrimination Inclusive Health Services

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