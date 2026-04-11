A Pastor's Dedication: Serving Rural Gippsland's Smallest Congregations

In the remote Gippsland region of Victoria, Reverend David Perryman tirelessly serves several small congregations, facing the challenges of aging church buildings, declining attendance, and the need to adapt to changing times. This story highlights the dedication required to maintain faith and community in a rural setting, showcasing the innovative approaches and community spirit that keep these churches alive.

On a Sunday morning in the rural Gippsland town of Briagolong, three hours east of Melbourne, Reverend David Perryman prepares for his service. Equipped with readings, sheet music, and a guitar, he readies a touch of Holy Communion wine and a single wafer biscuit. His service at the 118-year-old All Saints Anglican church commences at 8:30 am, attended by its sole parishioner. Reverend Perryman's dedication sees him travel to Briagolong to minister to this small congregation.

Bruna Robinson, a long-time attendee of Sunday mass at Briagolong for 28 years, finds solace in discussing faith with Reverend Perryman, appreciating the care shown amidst life's challenges. She reminisces about the church's past as a community hub, a stark contrast to its present state, now marked by cobwebs and forgotten decorations. Once a vibrant space for various community activities, including playgroups, health sessions, and social gatherings, All Saints Briagolong now faces closure, with Bruna Robinson as its last parishioner. Reverend Perryman juggles two services each Sunday, alternating between Briagolong or Munro at 8:30 am, followed by a main service in Stratford, which is live-streamed, reaching viewers from different states, overseas, and a local nursing home. The demands of the Avon Parish, encompassing Stratford, Munro, Briagolong, and the Dargo district, are considerable, a reflection of the challenges of maintaining religious institutions across a vast geographic area. The pace is frantic, as the Reverend moves from one service to the next, underscoring the difficulties in offering ministry and worship while constantly on the move. The Parish of Avon included the Dargo church once, but it closed in 2012. The Holy Trinity Stratford service has been live-streamed since the COVID pandemic.\At St Mary's in Munro, built in 1922, the congregation ranges from four to seven parishioners. The aging church buildings require constant maintenance, a task that Reverend Perryman and his volunteer team navigate amidst challenges such as possums, spiders, fallen leaves, and storm damage. He recognizes the extensive upkeep required for these beautiful buildings, extending beyond the structure itself to the surrounding grounds. For Elizabeth Bates, a Munro service attendee for 50 years, preserving the Munro church is crucial for maintaining town infrastructure, legacy, and identity. She underscores the efforts of those who built the church, expressing her desire to continue enjoying the space and the sense of community it provides. She also hopes the Munro church will remain open for social connection. She misses the intimacy and worship within a group of people. The use of social media does not deliver the same value as being at a service in person. It is important to her life and gives her strength. The Anglican church is responding to the issue of aging and under-utilized buildings by exploring innovative service delivery methods. With the forthcoming closure and sale of the Briagolong church, a less formal service has already been introduced at the Briagolong Community House, drawing a gathering of approximately seven people. The building may shut, but the church is still gathering. At Holy Trinity in Stratford, established in 1868, children interact near a kindergarten table adjacent to the lectern, while Reverend Perryman prepares for the 10 am service. The all-ages service in Stratford integrates Sunday school, crafts, and music with elements of a traditional mass. The goal is to provide something for everyone. The church has incorporated a free-range Sunday school, craft, live music, and audio-visual projections with the traditional elements of a service. The environment can be a bit hectic, but the key to success is to ensure that everyone feels welcomed and included. \Reverend Perryman's inclusive approach extends to a diverse schedule of parish activities, offering respite and community in a time when social interactions are often limited. He believes that the inclusive philosophy extends to a vibrant calendar of parish-organized activities. This philosophy offers a sense of connection and belonging in an era marked by social and financial difficulties. Reverend Perryman's inclusive philosophy fosters numerous low-cost community events, emphasizing the importance of community and accessibility





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