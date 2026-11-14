Cummins rejects Khawaja claims as calls grow for Sandpapergate truth commission

Pat Cummins has labelled Usman Khawaja's account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal as wrong, deepening a rift in Australian cricket and prompting fresh calls for a full truth-telling inquiry.

Pat Cummins has rejected Usman Khawaja's account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying simply that Khawaja is wrong, as fresh calls grow for a formal truth-telling commission into Sandpapergate.

The rift is now public and personal. Cummins spoke on Friday as Australian captain, but in 2018 he was a relatively junior player with just 12 Tests behind him. He offered some insight into the team dynamics of that era and his distaste for its snarly disposition, but left observers little the wiser about the origins of the scandal, the chain of command or the sequence of events.

Also read Warner Backs Khawaja and Accuses Cummins of Betrayal in Sandpapergate Clash

He repeatedly described Khawaja's account as casual, an adjective often used about degrees of regard for the truth. It was, he said, self-explanatory that he disagreed. Khawaja's newly published memoir has ripped the scabs off the affair eight years on, but even he concedes it is my truth. It is plausible insight, yet without the names of the two players he says rejected collective responsibility, it is not the whole truth.

Warner Hits Back At Cummins

David Warner has hit back at Cummins over the criticism of Khawaja, under the headline that Australian cricket threw Uzzie under the bus. The episode has exposed a generation of Australian cricketers at war. The only certain truth now is that there is a wedge between Cummins and Khawaja, and probably between Cummins and Warner too. That is sad.

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Lying and its cousins, deflection, obfuscation, rationalisation and omission, have scored this saga throughout. It began with a pathetic lie, Cam Bancroft's assertion that the offending item was a length of yellow tape roughened with dirt from the pitch. That day to this, no one or body has told the entire truth. The original investigation was rushed, too rushed, rushed as a broom sweeping under a carpet might be rushed.

Another Test was due days later and any sanctions had to be resolved by then. But at the very least every playing member and every coach had to be quizzed. Too few were asked then and no one since. Nor has anyone volunteered, not even confidentially, despite an open invitation.

Cricket Australia Investigation Was Rushed

Some were doubtless afraid of the consequences for their reputations and positions, which is understandable. Cricket Australia dusted their hands, perhaps they should have been fingerprinted while they were at it. The 2018 report was never made public, another form of masking the truth. Doubtlessly, some felt the bowlers must have known about the tampering.

One player who said so has never been picked for Australia since. Cummins objects to the implication of all the bowlers. It beggars belief that the bowlers did not know something was afoot, and Cummins is not claiming this. Ball management, aka tampering, was the hot albeit unofficial topic in world cricket at the time.

It also stands to reason that the idea of applying sandpaper, patently and blatantly illegal, was kept on a need-to-know basis. But who did know? We still do not. And so the years passed and the reverberations never quite stopped.

CA always feared Warner's book, but it never appeared, or at least not yet. Now there may be no need. They may not have seen the Khawaja book coming, yet they may have, for in the last and most fruitful part of his career Khawaja was a maverick. He did not endear himself to a segment of Australian society who prefer their sportspeople to rock only other boats, not their own.

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Steve Smith Yet To Speak His Truth

As Andrew Wu wrote in these pages, Steve Smith has still to speak his truth. He is in the most invidious position of all. Deposed as captain and exiled in 2018, Smith has as much of an axe to grind as Khawaja and Warner, but unlike them he is still bound by team solidarity. Cummins says it is important that everyone feels free to tell their own story, but can Smith?

Will he? Stay tuned. It is possible and indeed probable that there are multiple versions of the truth. No one is all-seeing and all-hearing, a point Cummins stressed.

At the start of that 2018 series, Australia asked for the stump mics to be turned down, tacitly announcing they were not going to play nice. That rubber unfolded in such a febrile atmosphere that it is little wonder perspective was lost, mistakes were made and panic set in when they were exposed. The air is clearer now. The statute of limitations has expired and the vogue formulation is that we have moved on.

Five of that team are retired from Test cricket and most of the administration are gone too. CA has ruled out a new or re-opened inquiry. But as the week has demonstrated, these bygones cannot quite be left to be bygones. Australians invest an almost naive amount of hope and trust in their national cricket teams.

Calls For Formal Truth Commission

Like shareholders, they wanted answers at the time. Like shareholders, they are still waiting. So here is an idea: why not have a form of truth-telling commission? It is happening by default anyway, so why not formalise it?

Some kind of catharsis is necessary. Release the investigators' report. Let those who made mistakes own them. Let the innocents have their vindication.

It is improbable that a nice, tidy agreed set of facts will emerge, neatly bound with a bow on top. But now that some stories have been heard, it is important that they all are. Otherwise this is a sleeping dog that will never be left to lie.