A Proliferation of Minor Parties Reshapes the Victorian Election Landscape

Nearly twenty smaller parties are contesting the Victorian election, including Sustainable Australia, Animal Justice Party, and Family First, each presenting unique policy platforms on housing, animal welfare, and economic reform.

The upcoming Victorian state election is witnessing an unprecedented level of political fragmentation, characterized by the participation of nearly twenty smaller parties alongside the major political entities including the Labor Party, the Liberal and National Coalition, the Greens, and One Nation.

Sustainable Australia Focuses On Housing Crisis

This diverse field of competitors presents a complex landscape for voters, with some organizations focusing their resources on specific geographic constituencies while others have committed to fielding candidates across almost every available seat. Among the myriad of contenders is Sustainable Australia, a national entity established in 2010 that maintains a modest presence on local councils in Western Australia and New South Wales.

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Notably, the party held a seat in the Victorian parliament from 2018 to 2022, represented by former Member Clifford Hayes for the Southern Metropolitan Region. Their campaign platform is heavily centered on addressing the state's housing crisis through a suite of policies designed to reduce rental costs, eliminate stamp duty, slow the rate of migration, and increase the supply of social housing.

Animal Justice Party Campaigns On Welfare Reforms

The party has explicitly stated that it does not intend to advocate for legal changes beyond this defined policy scope. Another significant entrant in the race is the Animal Justice Party, which currently holds one seat in the parliament, occupied by Georgie Purcell for the Northern Victoria Region.

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The party is campaigning on a robust agenda of animal welfare reforms, including the ban of puppy and kitten farms, the prohibition of fur product sales, and the introduction of stringent regulations for processed meat akin to tobacco laws. These measures would involve banning sales to minors, mandating health warnings, and applying specific taxes.

Australian Citizens Party Proposes Radical Economic Shifts

The party aims to retain its Northern Victoria seat and expand its presence by running candidates in numerous lower house districts such as Melbourne, Geelong, Frankston, and Bendigo, as well as in the Eastern Victoria Region. Meanwhile, the Australian Citizens Party, founded in 1988 and formerly known as the One Nation Party in Queensland, is proposing radical economic shifts.

Their platform includes opening a state-owned bank via post offices to fund 200,000 new homes, implementing a two-year rent freeze, and nationalizing electricity sales. They are contesting specific lower house seats including Berwick and Bentleigh. The Australian Democrats, a party founded in 1977 by Don Chipp, are also active, with former Animal Justice MP Andy Meddick running for Western Victoria. Their key policy is the reform of the upper house through proportional representation.

Climate Action Now Promotes Environmental Policies

They are contesting seats in Lowan, Richmond, and several upper house regions. Further complicating the electoral field is the Climate Action Now party, which has faced scrutiny regarding its political origins and connections to previous entities. Despite past controversies involving group voting tickets, the party is now promoting environmental policies focused on bushfire management and controlling wild populations.

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The Democratic Labour Party, a national organization with roots in the 1955 split from the Labor Party, is returning to the Victorian stage. Having previously held seats through defectors from major parties, the DLP now defines itself as a champion of workers' rights and small business. They are running candidates in numerous lower house seats including Bayswater and Box Hill.

Finally, Family First, which re-formed in 2021 after merging with the Australian Conservatives, is led in Victoria by former Liberal MP Moira Deeming. She is seeking to retain her Western Metropolitan seat. The sheer volume of smaller parties, each with distinct ideological platforms ranging from animal rights to economic nationalism, underscores the fragmented nature of modern Australian politics and the diverse interests being represented in this crucial state election.