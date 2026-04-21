A Punishing Portrait of Trauma: Analyzing the Latest Series from Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd returns with a grueling six-part series exploring the corrosive, decades-long relationship between two men in Glasgow, featuring powerful performances from Jamie Bell and Gadd himself.

Richard Gadd , following the wrenching and unforgettable success of his debut, pushes his mastery of trauma, violence, and self-deceit to its absolute limit in this punishing new follow-up. Freed from the constraints of strictly autobiographical storytelling, Gadd has crafted a six-part series that sits precariously on the line between being emotionally unrelenting and narrative-wise repetitive. The show centers on the corrosive, lifelong bond between the closeted, anxious Niall Kennedy, played by Jamie Bell , and the swaggering, physically imposing Ruben Pallister, portrayed by Gadd himself. Spanning thirty years, the story documents their painful, cyclical interactions, though both men consistently deprive the audience of necessary self-illumination or growth.

Savagery serves as the primary punctuation throughout the narrative. A tense, private stand-off between the two at a middle-aged Niall’s wedding, which Ruben crashes, ends with a sudden punch that serves as a visceral transition to a classroom beatdown in late 1980s Glasgow. In these flashbacks, a teenage Niall, played with sharp vulnerability by Mitchell Robertson, is subjected to bullying, only to return home to discover a domineering new roommate who has just been released from juvenile detention. This roommate is a young Ruben, portrayed by Stuart Campbell. Niall is immediately caught between fear and a strange, desperate entrancement. Ruben possesses a volcanic temper, yet he functions as a twisted crutch for Niall’s fragile ego.

While the show intends to peer beneath the labels of toxic masculinity and institutional homophobia, the historical context remains somewhat cursory. The series serves as a grim period piece, depicting how Niall’s nascent sexuality is a secret he is desperate to protect at any cost. As Niall struggles with the heavy repercussions of his own choices, he lives in constant terror of Ruben discovering his truth. Gadd effectively portrays how homophobia was normalized in 20th-century Glasgow, but he makes an even more poignant point: even in settings where the threat is diminished, Niall—a struggling author—still acts as though he is constantly under siege.

Gadd delivers a charismatic, chaos-laden performance where his Ruben does not breathe so much as he simmers, locked into a rigid physicality that is deprived of insight until the ritualistic conclusion. It is Bell’s portrayal of Niall that acts as the show’s barometer. He captures not only the character’s self-evasion and panic but also slowly shifts the perspective, revealing how Niall actually manipulates and secretly damages Ruben. While both actors deliver what their roles require, the narrative of their dynamic reaching a horrifying breaking point repeatedly feels like an unavoidable, exhausting ritual.

Gadd maintains an unnerving ability to craft long, intimate set-pieces, starting with the claustrophobic tension of that shared teenage bedroom, but the show lacks the blackly consolatory comedy that defined his previous work. Ultimately, the narrative takes far too long to introduce an outside perspective to balance the pair, and because the focus remains so exhaustively tight on their toxic loop, the nuance of Niall’s interior life as a writer is rarely felt.





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