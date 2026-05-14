The news text contains various updates related to different types of news such as competition regulator, price campaign, leadership challenges, drug allegations, international sports updates, and digital transformation concerns.

Australia's competition regulator has issued a warning for all retailers on the price campaign performed by Coles supermarket 'Down Down'. The Federal Court has ruled against Coles, indicating inaccurate pricing and discount claims can lead to severe consequences.

Other retailers can learn from this outcome ahead of the end-of-year financial sales. The ACCC will continue to take action to protect consumers from misleading or deceptive conduct. The Health Secretary Wes Streeting is rumored to consider a leadership challenge and speculation is growing that he could oust Starmer from his position. Police allege a doctor, Reza Adib, raped a woman three times and sexually assaulted her once at his apartment.

Dr. Adib remains on bail and will fight the charges. Spain's Digital Transformation Minister, Oscar Lopez, says the increased profits of a small number of tech companies cannot come at the expense of the rights of millions of people. Particularly, children and girls are being subjected to cyberbullying, sexual harassment, and AI-generated sexual deepfakes.

The Minister has raised his concern in the European Union and has seen various Minister Cabinets with the voices to establish a minimum age for social media access in Europe. Supporters have gathered for the Iranian national soccer team for their World Cup send-off, although their participation had long been questioned. The team is scheduled to train in Turkey before going to the United States for the FIFA World Cup





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