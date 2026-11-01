Home owners sell holiday houses and investment properties as interest rates hit 18-year high

Australian home owners are selling second homes, holiday houses and investment properties to reduce debt as interest rates reach an 18-year high. Courtney Adamo is selling her Minnie Water beach house after struggling to pay two mortgages.

Home owners are reducing debt by selling secondary residences such as holiday homes and investment properties as interest rates sit at an 18-year high, real estate agents and mortgage brokers say.

Courtney Adamo, a parenting entrepreneur and author, and her husband Michael have made the hard decision to sell their beach house at Minnie Water near Coffs Harbour on the NSW North Coast. The first time she saw the shack that would become her beach house, it was a sunny day and there were whales in the bay below. It felt really magical, she said, and the family thought it would be a beautiful place for a holiday home.

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Financial Pressure Forces Families to Sell Second Homes

After six years, a knockdown-rebuild and a string of interest rate rises, that plan has changed. The family demolished the old asbestos shack and built an architecturally designed four-bedroom home. With the rising interest rates it has been very difficult to pay two mortgages, said Adamo, 45, a mother of five. Two of her children are in university overseas, which is expensive, and the family is feeling the financial pressure of the choices they have made.

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We have to let go of something, and unfortunately that is that house, she said. It was a really difficult decision and I feel really tender about it. Adamo lives in the Byron Bay hinterland town of Bangalow. The family has enjoyed holidays in the small town, surfing, swimming and playing games and cards.

We just fell in love with the spot, she said, describing Minnie Water as special with beautiful national park, beautiful beaches and a very quiet atmosphere. Her selling agent, Sam Hinton of Lifestyle Coffs Harbour, has seen some owners who have a primary residence and an investment property decide to sell their secondary property. I would imagine the interest rates would certainly play a role in this, she said.

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The gap is becoming wider in terms of being able to sustain those mortgage repayments. Hinton also noted city residents selling up and buying on the more affordable Coffs Coast. Still in these coastal pockets in NSW, I think there are some really great value properties as opposed to what you would pay for the same property in some capital cities, she said.

Chief executive of mortgage brokerage Shore Financial Theo Chambers has noticed home owners focusing on cashflow as interest rates rise. Some owners who bought a holiday home or second home, especially during the peak work-from-home era, are starting to reconsider if they want two properties. That is one way of people paying down the debt, is offloading those second homes, he said.

Young Professionals Letting Go of Apartments to Pay Down Debt

He also highlights young professionals who bought an apartment as their first home, then when they were ready to upsize, turned their first home into an investment property. Now they have come to terms with letting that go and paying down debt, even if that means forgoing a tax entitlement, he said.

In Byron Bay, Pacifico Property principal Christian Sergiacomi said a few vendors have sold their beach homes this year as interest rates rose and they found they could not rent them out as much. Say they bought it for 5 million dollars, they would be happy to sell it for 4.5 million or 4.6 million just to move it on, he said.

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He thought other issues were affecting the Byron Bay market, such as council limits on the number of nights a home can be leased for short-term stays, and the federal government changes to the tax treatment of investment properties. But he sees consistent demand from young families selling homes elsewhere and buying in the Byron area for a lifestyle change, as well as downsizers. Byron is still paradise, still the greatest place on the planet, he said.

On Victoria Mornington Peninsula, Kay and Burton Portsea director Liz Jensen said owners have been trying to keep their secondary properties rather than selling at a discount, so far. But some were edging on needing to decide whether to sell. It is edging on that, she said. It is if we do not sell now, is it going to get worse?

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She thought she would have been asked to do more appraisals this spring. People tend to ride it out, she said. Rather than face selling their property for less than they think it is worth or the bank thinks it is worth, they are riding out the storm and living a bit leaner.

As for Adamo, she hopes a family who loves the area buys her Minnie Water residence, which has a price guide of 3 million dollars to 3.2 million dollars. Lots of people here in Byron, when we tell them about Minnie Water, have not heard of Minnie Water, she said.

So I think it could be someone who does not even know the area but could fall in love like we did with the area and hopefully love it like we have. Property alerts are now available in the SMH and Age apps. Turn them on to receive the latest market news and trends.