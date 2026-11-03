Victoria private school fees rise in 2027 with Ivanhoe Girls Grammar up 15.1 per cent

Private and Catholic schools in Victoria are raising fees well above inflation for 2027, citing payroll tax and staff costs, with all-girls schools among the hardest hit and some fees rising more than 15 per cent.

Parents with children attending Victoria high-fee schools can expect to pay thousands of dollars more next year, as independent and Catholic schools point to payroll tax and teacher wages to justify fee hikes well above inflation.

Families with students at all-girls schools will be among the hardest hit, with several raising year 12 fees above the 6.3 per cent average for Melbourne high-fee schools. Deakin University education policy expert Emma Rowe said private school parents were locked in to uncapped fee hikes each year. She described the situation as like a runaway train at the moment and said it was really unsustainable.

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Rowe Calls For Public Funding Reform

Rowe called for tying fees to government funding, where the more a school charged the less taxpayer funding it would receive, to limit the problematic year-on-year hikes. Rowe said this would encourage schools to maintain low fees and keep independent education more affordable for financially struggling families. You cannot expect public funding but no public regulation, she said. It is not OK to have publicly funded schools that keep raising their tuition fees.

Rowe noted that while high-fee schools were not uncommon internationally, Australia was an outlier in the extent taxpayers propped them up. She also said Australia was an outlier in how much taxpayers supported these schools. Ivanhoe Girls Grammar School has raised its fees 15.1 per cent to $41,900 for years 11 and 12 next year, the largest increase of any school included in the analysis.

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In 2025, the independent school in Melbourne north-east began construction of a $37 million four-storey building, which will have a cafe and specialist tech facilities including audio recording and studio spaces when it opens. The cost of the building exceeded the school entire yearly expenditure of $34.63 million, according to its 2025 annual report, of which $24 million went to staff salaries. The project was about $37 million.

Some families have expressed frustration online with the school entirely unnecessary empowerED building and program, accusing it of hiking fees to pay for its development. The school did not respond to a request for comment. Genazzano FCJ College in Kew has raised its fees 9.6 per cent to $45,500 for year 12 in 2027, the second-largest increase in the schools analysed. Principal Loretta Wholley said Genazzano fees remained below those of other independent schools in Kew.

Leading Schools Explain Fee Increases

Like all schools, we are managing significant cost pressures, and the 2027 fee reflects our continued investment in teaching and learning, she said. Genazzano has educated students in Kew since 1889 and is planning confidently for the future. Mentone Girls Grammar School, whose enrolments have declined 25 per cent over the same period, had the third-biggest hike, 8.2 per cent, charging $43,000 for years 11 and 12.

Camberwell Girls Grammar School, where enrolments have grown by 3.6 per cent, had the fourth-highest rise of 7.9 per cent, with fees reaching $45,595 for years 11 and 12. Principal Debbie Dunwoody said school council had considered economic conditions, educational priorities and the investment required to maintain the quality of education and student experience when reviewing fees. We recognise that families make a significant financial investment in their children education, she said.

Our responsibility is to ensure that investment continues to deliver the quality of teaching, breadth of educational opportunities and strong academic outcomes that families have come to expect from Camberwell Girls. Several other high-fee schools, including Xavier College, Melbourne and Camberwell grammar schools, Strathcona Girls, Geelong College and the Jewish schools, had not published their 2027 fees with just weeks left in the school year, creating uncertainty for families.

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Australia most expensive school, Geelong Grammar, will charge $58,320 per year for years 10 to 12 students attending its Corio campus next year. Its flagship campus, Timbertop, where year 9 students board for four terms near Merrijig to experience Victoria high country, will cost $99,756. When extras, including up to $1300 in skiing costs and $30 for a birthday cake, are added, most families will see that fee soar past six figures.

Geelong Grammar Sets High Fees

Geelong Grammar will charge $58,320 per year for years 10 to 12 students at its Corio campus next year. Timbertop will cost $99,756. The combined cost of a student attending from prep to year 12 will be $606,700 at Geelong Grammar in 2027. If fees continue to rise at 5 per cent, the combined cost will be $702,331 by 2030.

Independent Schools Victoria has pointed out that schools face cost pressures beyond general inflation of 4.3 per cent, including rising staff costs, which account for about 70 per cent of school operating costs, plus insurance, utilities and Victoria payroll tax. The Liberal Party has vowed if it wins government later this month, it will repeal the payroll tax for government and non-government schools.

Independent Schools Victoria chief executive Rachel Holthouse said Victoria was the only state that charged the tax on independent schools, and it affected schools serving everyday families, adding to costs for parents. Holthouse said more than half of all new independent school enrolments since 2019 had been in schools charging less than $7500 a year. We know cost-of-living pressures are real, and many families are working hard to afford the school that best suits their child needs, she said.

Catholic Schools See Modest Fee Hikes

Those with children at mid-fee schools will also see increases in 2027, including those at one of the almost 300 Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools. A spokesperson said fees would be capped at 5 to 9 per cent, with some exceptions, in line with recent years. De La Salle College has increased its fees by 9 per cent, to $17,593 for year 12, in 2027.

The all-boys Catholic school in Malvern has more students moving from higher-fee schools because they recognised the college academic value, according to principal Michael Ilot. Ilot, who previously held a senior position at Xavier, said families reported valuing the academic value of the college.