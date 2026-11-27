A Saturday Night Live sketch about a fictional 24/7 sister service has resonated with women worldwide, prompting discussion about the gender imbalance in unpaid elder care.

A Saturday Night Live sketch about who cares for elderly parents has struck a nerve, with women worldwide nodding their heads and sharing their own experiences.

Saturday Night Live Elder Care Sketch

The spoof advertisement pitches an alternative to professional elder care, called Sister. It is a 24/7 provider that is completely free, and also your sister. The sketch has sparked serious questions in a hilarious way. To sign up, you text Dad fell and Sister is activated.

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She will quit her job and move in. You are done for life. See you at the funeral. As a bonus, you will still inherit half the house she is deep-cleaning.

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The fictional SNL sister knows parents medication schedules and is on the phone to doctors and insurance companies. She will help parents in the bathroom. That, the ad says, is the Sister difference. The sketch has been shared widely, with many women recognising the dynamic.

One woman, Susan, said caring for her mum became my life until she died at 106. Her brother never visited but was on her for the eventual estate. Health workers reported that they always call a daughter listed as an emergency contact before a son. Sons just say, ring my sister.

Women Carry Most Elder Care Burden

Elder care workers said visitors to homes are almost always women. The 2026 Women s Budget Statement says 74 per cent of people aged 25 to 64 providing informal care to the elderly are women. Two decades of HILDA household survey data confirm this trend. It has been going on forever.

In 1919, when my grandfather Jack was six, his mother died of Spanish flu. His dad s sister, unmarried, moved in and raised her five young nephews. My own brother is a really good son. He does handyman jobs and rings daily.

He would struggle to know the neurologist from the respiratory guy. But he is fun on big occasions. The boring stuff, sitting with bank managers and lawyers, hectoring about painkillers, explaining internet banking again, is my remit because I live nearby. The SNL sketch shows Sister lecturing about salt and high blood pressure.

Brother and father agree: She s a bitch. To be clear, this is not a whinge about loving and caring for people who did it for me my whole life. It is a broader issue about the societal imbalance when brothers get a free pass because they are working or relaxing on weekends after working. They are busy.

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Societal Expectations of Sisters

Sisters? Not much else on, to be honest. Confession: for a hot minute after Mum fell, I thought maybe I could stay put, get my work done, that she was in good hands. My sister was there.

And doctors. In the SNL sketch, Sister s brain has been warped by years of internalised sexism into thinking caretaking is her responsibility and somehow, not yours. There is a difference between the privilege of being Sister and the presumption you will be Sister. You can relish the job and still recognise the absurdity of how this unpaid work falls to women, including the part where we sign ourselves up.

How do we change things so Brothers become Sisters? It will take better brains than mine, but I am planning on rostering my kids a decade in advance and everyone will have equal lovely time with Mother. The sketch has lit up global coverage and The Conversation Hour on Thursday with women who felt the skit s writers were living in their heads.

The personal story behind this article began when my sister rang six days after I left on a three-week getaway to finish writing my book. Mum had fallen. She had fractured a bone high in her spine. Basically, her neck was broken.

It took months to synch elements of the trip: the South Australian beach house, dog sitters, my sisters juggling grandchildren and paid work to fly in shifts from Queensland to move in with our parents. It took minutes to strip the bed, Jif the bathroom, chuck stuff in the car. Nine hours later, I pulled into my parents driveway. Kate Halfpenny is an author and the founder of Bad Mother Media.