A Shallow Reflection: The Frustrating Surface of the New Michael Jackson Biopic

A critical look at the new Michael Jackson film, which despite a commendable performance by Jaafar Jackson, suffers from a clichéd script and a sanitized, corporate approach to a complex life.

The cinematic portrayal of Michael Jackson serves as a prime example of a missed opportunity, functioning more as a collection of music-movie clichés than a profound biographical examination. Spanning 127 minutes, the film feels like an extended trailer montage, diligently ticking off every predictable trope: the wide-eyed wonder in the recording studio, the camaraderie and conflict on the tour bus, the rapid climb up the Billboard charts, and the tedious meetings with uncool corporate executives. It traces Jackson’s life from his formative years in the Jackson Five, marked by the looming threat of his father Joe’s belt, to his metamorphosis into a global pop phenomenon, concluding with his triumphant 1988 Wembley Stadium performance. However, the film ends on the bewildering note that the story continues, hinting at a potential sequel while failing to provide a cohesive narrative structure for the present installment.

The portrayal of Michael himself, played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, is technically impressive in terms of mimicry but narratively stagnant. While Jaafar captures the late star’s iconic dance moves and vocal mannerisms with intuitive flair, the script traps him in a cycle of endless, smiley blandness. The offstage Michael is presented as a childlike figure, speaking in a whispery, passive-aggressive tone, and obsessing over Peter Pan, yet the film never probes beneath this surface. It remains a slick, corporate hagiography that seems terrified of exploring the complexities of Jackson’s psyche. Colman Domingo stands out as the patriarch Joe, bringing a fierce, undeniable villainy to the screen, but his performance is isolated in a film that otherwise renders the supporting cast—including Nia Long as Katherine Jackson—largely mute and one-dimensional. The presence of John Branca as both a character and a producer further suggests a narrative curated to avoid controversy rather than uncover truth.

Ultimately, the film feels like a polished, inert product that lacks the courage to address the darker aspects of Jackson’s reality. It glosses over the profound trauma of his upbringing and the loss of his childhood, seemingly to avoid the uncomfortable implications that such discussions would have for a potential second chapter. By side-stepping the allegations and the increasingly erratic behavior that defined his later years, the production settles for the status of cruise-ship entertainment. While there are isolated moments of genuine interest, such as the behind-the-scenes recreation of the Thriller music video, the film lacks the grit and energy required to truly honor its subject. It is a frustrating, shallow experience that avoids the elephant in the room, leaving audiences with a glossy veneer that fails to illuminate the man behind the music or the source of his profound contradictions.





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