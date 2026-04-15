A Stitch in Time: Özpetek's Lavish 70s Rome Costume Drama

Ferzan Özpetek's latest film transports viewers to a vibrant 1970s Roman costume atelier, where seamstresses navigate deadlines, personal dramas, and the creation of opulent 18th-century costumes. A visually stunning celebration of female camaraderie and craftsmanship, the movie balances melodrama with charmingly lighthearted moments.

Director Ferzan Özpetek 's latest offering, a vibrant comedy-drama set within a bustling costume atelier in 1970s Rome, offers a somewhat lighthearted take on comedy and a decidedly melodramatic, at times even absurd, dramatic arc.

Despite these perceived shortcomings, the film possesses an undeniable charm, particularly for audiences who appreciate spirited, female-centric narratives in the vein of classic Hollywood films like George Cukor's The Women, François Ozon's 8 Women, or the works of Pedro Almodóvar. The visual feast alone is worth the price of admission, with the screen awash in meticulously crafted period costumes that skillfully blend 18th-century silhouettes with bold 1970s prints. The cinematography luxuriates in the tactile beauty of fabric, showcasing bolts of silk catching slanting sunlight and offering close-ups of an array of haberdashery, from carefully categorized button collections to intricate trimmings. The film also celebrates the power of collective craftsmanship and the camaraderie found in shared artistic endeavors, especially within the meticulous world of seamstresses. Beyond the sartorial splendor, viewers are treated to mouthwatering culinary scenes, glimpses of sisterly squabbles quickly resolved through heartfelt embraces, and the occasional appearance of charmingly oblivious male characters who serve as either objects of admiration or provide vocal accompaniment to communal singalongs of vintage 70s Italian ballads. While not reaching the artistic heights of Almodóvar, Özpetek, known for films such as Hamam and Facing Windows, imbues this work with palpable love, sincerity, and a deep familiarity. He has openly shared that his inspiration stemmed from visits to costume studios in Rome during the early 1980s, when he was embarking on his film career as an assistant director. This fictionalized world, precisely set in 1974, revolves around sisters Alberta (Luisa Ranieri) and Gabriella (Jasmine Trinca), who manage a thriving studio. Their team comprises a dedicated group of seamstresses, a skilled dyeing specialist (Nicole Grimaudo), and a nurturing cook who also serves as a motherly figure (Mara Venier). The film opens with a framing device where Özpetek himself gathers his cast for a read-through, during which one of the actresses, Geppi Cucciari, humorously dubs the predominantly female ensemble a "vaginodromo." Indeed, the narrative is rife with palpable "girl-on-girl" tension as the team grapples with demanding deadlines and the constant balancing act between artistic integrity and budgetary constraints. This pressure intensifies when they secure a prestigious commission to create all the costumes for an 18th-century period film. The visionary costume design for this film-within-a-film is spearheaded by Bianca Vega (Vanessa Scalera), whose work may draw inspiration from the legendary costumier Milena Canonero, renowned for her contributions to films like Barry Lyndon and Marie Antoinette. The emotional core of the story is amplified by the fraught relationship between the meticulously organized, business-minded Alberta and her grief-stricken sister Gabriella, a dynamic that forms just one of many compelling soapy subplots. The narrative weaves in the plight of a battered wife (Milena Mancini), who is encouraged by her colleagues to stand up to her abusive husband. Another character, a political protestor (Aurora Giovinazzo), discovers a remarkable talent for passementerie and decoupage. Meanwhile, a young boy (Edoardo Stefanelli) whose mother struggles financially to provide him with basic necessities like pencils and after-school care finds refuge by hiding in the button closet during afternoons. Despite its substantial 135-minute runtime, the script maintains a breathless pace, ensuring that the film never feels tedious. Özpetek elicits remarkable performances from his star-studded cast. The convincing costume designs, courtesy of Italian craftsman Stefano Ciammitti, are a significant asset, with the exception of the perhaps intentionally extravagant climactic dress for the film-within-a-film. This particular creation, featuring sculptural scroll motifs and cellophane sweet wrappers, evokes more of a fantastical haute couture creation by Daniel Lee for Schiaparelli than a practical costume for a working film production





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ferzan Özpetek Costume Drama 1970S Rome Female Ensemble Film Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Time-travelling in Cantabria: from the stone age to Sartre via the ‘prettiest town in Spain’On the north coast of Spain you can see some of the world’s oldest art, explore a stunning medieval village, then watch surfers ride Atlantic swells

Read more »

The long march to heal a nation continues, this time to CanberraThe long march for understanding between white and black Australia continues as an Indigenous leader and thousands of followers prepare to walk to Canberra.

Read more »

‘Worst possible time’: Melbourne hit by major electricity price surgeVictorians have been hit with a massive increase in electricity prices at the “worst possible time”, as the Allan government continues its renewables push.

Read more »

‘It was a weird, weird time’: How a ‘loudmouth larrikin’ won Australian SurvivorA brutal immunity challenge and a shock backstab helped a 29-year-old truck driver outwit, outplay and outlast his opponents.

Read more »

‘It was a weird, weird time’: How a ‘loudmouth larrikin’ won Australian SurvivorA brutal immunity challenge and a shock backstab helped a 29-year-old truck driver outwit, outplay and outlast his opponents.

Read more »

‘It was a weird, weird time’: How a ‘loudmouth larrikin’ won Australian SurvivorA brutal immunity challenge and a shock backstab helped a 29-year-old truck driver outwit, outplay and outlast his opponents.

Read more »