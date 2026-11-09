Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with woman suspected of being Chinese spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, prompting an independent board investigation into whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, prompting an independent investigation by the company's board.

In a memo to staff, Huang said he was unfaithful to his wife and that there was no excuse for his actions. He said he was deeply sorry. Nvidia announced on Sunday, local time, that it had launched an independent probe in light of recent reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board said it had no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation

It said the investigation would examine all available information. The company said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, would oversee the investigation. Huang will remain chief executive during the inquiry. It is unclear if the CIA is also investigating.

The White House and CIA declined to comment to both The New York Times and the Financial Times. The story centres on Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a customer of Nvidia and one of its biggest clients in Southeast Asia. US authorities have been looking into the company over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

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The New York Times reported last month that US intelligence agencies determined Alice Huang, a former TV reporter in China, had been feeding information to Beijing. Further reporting over the weekend said US officials had intelligence that she was working for China's Ministry of State Security. The Financial Times also reported the development, saying a memo circulated among top policymakers shortly before US President Donald Trump flew to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this year.

US Officials Were Briefed on Intelligence Findings

President Trump reportedly was briefed on the intelligence findings about a year ago and did nothing. After Nvidia announced its investigation, Trump said he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations. I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on, Trump told reporters.

I think he's an honourable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it. Huang said in his memo that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, Nvidia's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully, he said. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

In the memo, Huang apologised to his wife and family. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.

I am deeply sorry, he said. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

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He also apologised to colleagues, the board, partners and shareholders. You deserve better from me. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust.

Huang Apologises to Family and Colleagues

I have fallen short of that responsibility, he said. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence. Huang co-founded California-based Nvidia in 1993 and has served as president and chief executive ever since. Leading AI companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI rely on Nvidia's hardware to operate.

Nvidia's 2026 revenue topped US$216 billion in the last financial year, making it one of the most significant technology firms in the world. Huang is an influential ally of Trump and a leading figure in US efforts to dominate the AI race against China. A recent Forbes report said Huang previously lobbied Trump to lift a ban on the sale of advanced AI chips to China, arguing the restrictions accelerate Beijing's own development of the technology.

Huang was born in Taiwan and raised in Thailand before emigrating alone to the US at 10 years old. He met his wife, Lori, at university and they have been married for over 40 years. Key Republican politicians have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about the US media reports. The report raises significant national security concerns regarding access to sensitive US technology and information, the Republicans said in a letter dated 4 November.

US China Geopolitical Contest Over AI Chips

The affair comes as Nvidia finds itself at the centre of a geopolitical contest between the US and China. Its products have become strategically important for both countries as they try to outmanoeuvre the other. China wants to establish its own chip-making industry and rely less on US products, including investing in domestic products from Huawei, with a goal of setting up a world-leading semiconductor industry by 2030.

The US has restricted exports of advanced chips to stem China's access to powerful AI technology, fearing its impact on weapons-making. Nvidia complies with those restrictions. A 2025 research report by foreign policy expert Karen M. Sutter said US actions have sought to sustain US leadership in advanced chips and computing and AI applications while slowing China's development of competitive capabilities.

US actions have been grounded in concerns about PRC efforts to build an indigenous, self-sufficient, and secure and controllable semiconductor ecosystem, she wrote. Alice Huang has not responded to requests for comment from US media. Megaspeed has not publicly commented on the investigation.