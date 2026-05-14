A Utah court sentences Kouri Richins to life imprisonment without parole for drug murder of husband and four other felonies

In March 2022, Kouri Richins, a 35-year-old mother of four, murdered her husband, Eric Richins, by spiking his drink with fentanyl. Richins was also convicted of four other felonies, including insurance fraud, forgery, and attempted murder. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole on May 13, 2026, with her attorneys planning on appealing.

NEWS TEXT: A Utah court sentenced Kouri Richins to life imprisonment without parole on May 13, 2026. The 35-year-old real estate agent was convicted of murdering her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanylis in March 2022.

Richins, also facing four other felonies, including insurance fraud, forgery, and attempted murder, was found guilty of intentionally spiking her husband's cocktail with the drug. Richins falsely believed she would solely inherit her husband's estate, but her case was further complicated by four of her children giving statements about being scared of her and experiencing threats from her





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Utah Court Sentencing Kouri Richins Drug Murder Insurance Fraud Forgery Attempted Murder

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