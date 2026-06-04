A Vision for Global Progress: Reconciling Planetary Habitability and High Standards of Wellbeing for All

A new study proposes a quantified plan for global transformation by the end of the century, combining decarbonisation, sufficiency, and inequality reduction to achieve a sustainable, equitable future for all.

Imagine a future where global wellbeing is at an all-time high, with 90% of the world's population doubling their income while working half the hours we do today.

A world where the poorest half of humanity sees its share of global wealth rise from 2% to 30%, and where consumption is sustainable, with no over-consumption. Achieving this on a habitable planet is not only possible but urgently needed, given the bleak techno-authoritarian futures being proposed. A new vision for global progress in the 21st century requires a global transformation that reconciles planetary habitability and high standards of wellbeing for all.

This can be achieved by meeting three conditions simultaneously: fast decarbonisation of energy systems, a major shift towards 'sufficiency', and a drastic reduction in inequality of income, wealth, and power, both between and within countries. A new study combines four dimensions - redistribution at the world scale, a deep reform of the international financial and economic order, a radical transformation of energy systems, and substantial shifts in consumption patterns - to propose a fully quantified plan for this transition.

By 2100, this transition would deliver convergence between countries, with average per capita national income rising to about €5,000 a month in all countries. Annual working hours would fall, and the share of global working hours devoted to education and health would rise. Women and men would converge on equal pay and an equal share of economic and domestic labour.

All of this would unfold within a habitable climate, with global heating limited to 1.8°C. The income and wealth scales would narrow, and the share of global wealth held by the poorest half of humanity would rise significantly. These shifts would be financed and governed through new institutions, including a global justice fund and a global wealth tax. Close to 90% of the world's population would double their income, and more than 99% would come out ahead.

The plan also redistributes power, ensuring that every inhabitant has an equal voice in global governance





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