Liam Wright is back playing rugby with Ospreys after a two-year shoulder injury that required four surgeries and ended his Queensland Reds career. He remains open to playing for Wales but wants to return to the Wallabies.

Liam Wright is back playing rugby after a two-year shoulder injury ordeal, and the former Wallabies captain has not ruled out representing Wales at the World Cup.

Twenty-nine months ago, Wright was living his dream. In the middle of 2024, the Queensland flanker was recalled to the Wallabies after a long absence and then-coach Joe Schmidt made him captain. Wright was just the 98th man to hold the Wallabies captaincy in 137 years. An exciting period lay ahead, including a British and Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup.

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Wright led the Wallabies to a win over Wales in Sydney. But a regulation tackle late in the game saw him injure his right shoulder. The initial diagnosis was he would be back in 10 days. It took two years.

The hardest part was the sudden fall from the highest high. Wright said: The hardest part was that it went from the absolute high of captaining your country, and getting back into the Test setup for the first time in four years, to a lot of uncertainty. After an agonising stretch of trial-and-error, four surgeries and many aborted comebacks, Wright is back on the field and loving life again. The injury ultimately ended his time at the Reds.

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Wright said: It was not clear-cut from the beginning that this is going to be a long layoff. The initial diagnosis was, Oh mate, a little bit of a frozen shoulder, we should have you right in 10 days to play that Georgia Test. We genuinely thought, All right, a couple more weeks, we will aim for the Springboks Test, or we will aim for the All Blacks Test.

And then little setback after little setback, it just kind of kept losing motor function. The simple version was that his shoulder would persistently lock up and lose function. The reason was puzzling and complex. Wright said he would get a real innocuous hit and essentially just could not lift my arm off my chest, but structurally the scans were showing everything is positive.

Wright Endures Complex Injury Recovery

Wallabies doctor Gary Mitchell still reckons it is the toughest case he has had to crack, Wright said, in terms of just there was no real rhyme or reason to why it would or would not work. With varying diagnoses, Wright attempted multiple treatment paths. He pushed to be back for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025. He returned for the Reds for two games in March that year, but then missed the rest of the season.

More surgeries followed. Even for a driven player like Wright, there were many dark days. The 29-year-old did not want to retire, but the word did float around him. Wright said the support of his fiancee Sara kept him afloat.

Wright said: My missus was fantastic. We just made a rule where it is We do not quit on a bad day. And so it was not an option for me. I knew I could get back to playing good footy, but I understand the way it had to kind of end in Australia as well.

Wright has moved to the other side of the world. He recently relaunched his career at the Ospreys club in Wales. The Swansea-based URC franchise now has five Australians. Along with Wright are Ryan Smith and recent arrivals Marika Koroibete, Lalakai Foketi and Lawson Creighton.

Liam Wright Relaunches Career at Ospreys

There are now so many people speaking with a broad Australian accent at the club, local media has taken to calling it Ospreylia. Wright opened up with travelling Australian media on the turmoil of his journey and his joy at returning. He also explained why he would be open to representing Wales at the World Cup despite still wanting to play for the Wallabies. Wright said: The main thing for coming over here was just to really try something different.

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I had a difficult end to my time in Australia, so I was looking to just get a fresh opportunity, leave some of that baggage behind me. Wright left the Reds after his contract was not extended after 2025. After surgery on a labral tear and a long-term strengthening program finally worked, he got back in Brisbane club rugby in June 2026 for boyhood club Easts.

Through Ryan Smith, his former Reds teammate who joined the Ospreys in 2025, Wright ended up taking an offer to head to Wales, with Sara. Smith has acted as a green-and-gold recruitment officer for all the Aussies who have followed. Wright has been outstanding in his five games for the Ospreys. Local media have raised the prospect of him switching allegiances to Wales when a three-year international stand-down would expire in July.

Wright Open to Representing Wales at World Cup

Wales coach Steve Tandy has said he would consider it. Wright qualifies for Wales via a grandfather born in Pembroke. He is open-minded, but a catch-up with the Wallabies in Cardiff on Wednesday appears to have fanned his flame about wearing gold again. Wright and the other Ospreylians have plans to be at Principality Stadium for the Wallabies-Wales clash on Sunday, all wearing gold.

Wright said: Test footy is what I want to be playing. I imagine myself doing it in a gold jersey and I want to do it for the gold jersey, but I am not going to turn down opportunities anywhere. Wright said: If the door is closed for the Wallabies and I am playing good enough footy to play Test footy and Wales do come knocking, then I would definitely explore it.

But I went down to visit some of the boys yesterday, they are running a real nice tight ship there. They have not quite got the results just yet, but I know what Kissie can do in a short time and I know he puts a lot of care in, so when things start to develop it can happen quickly. I want to get back playing Test footy.

I want to play for the Wallabies, but fate has a weird way of working. We have landed in Wales with heritage I have now got to explore. Wright said: I was going past Pembroke Dock the other week and stayed there in a nice Airbnb and explored the area a bit, which is where my grandfather is from, and so things have a funny way of working out.

Wright does not have the flashy running game of other Wallabies, but brings immense value as a lineout technician, a leader and a tireless breakdown worker. It is an industrious profile that the Wallabies are short on, as had been exposed on their spring tour. Asked if he was still interested in Wright for the Wallabies, Kiss said: The big thing for Liam was just getting back into the game. I have worked closely with him.