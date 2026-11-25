Recall Aaron Baddeley's historic 2000 victory at The Lakes against Greg Norman. Discover the impact on his career and the current BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Aaron Baddeley etched his name into Australian sporting history twenty-five years ago at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. The teenage prodigy defeated golf legend Greg Norman in the final round of the Greg Norman International tournament. This victory occurred on a golden day in Sydney and established Baddeley as a dominant force in professional golf. The event was co-sanctioned by the European and Australian tours, adding significant weight to the competition.

The Nerve-Wracking Final Round Action

The final round created a remarkable atmosphere at the Eastlakes course. Greg Norman, known as The Great White Shark, partnered with Ian Poulter in the second-to-last group. Poulter arrived with the Barmy Army, a raucous support group that had previously followed English cricket teams. Sergio Garcia also competed in the field following a contentious penalty the day before. His determination to win the crown intensified after this incident. The crowds were so dense that Dale Lynch, Aaron Baddeley's coach, jumped inside the ropes. He needed a better view of his charge. Sergio Garcia's management complained about this breach of safety. The gallery roared as the quartet of stars battled for supremacy. Baddeley later described the round as absolutely nerve-wracking. The intensity of the finish tested every player in the field.

Also read Hannah Green Wins Third Greg Norman Medal After Historic Australian Open Victory

Baddeley's Early Career and Major Praise

Aaron Baddeley earned comparisons to the greatest players in the sport early in his career. He was scarcely old enough to shave during his breakthrough. The Melbourne teenager edged Greg Norman to win the Australian Open in 1999 as an amateur. Jack Nicklaus had won the same event at the venue sixteen years earlier. Nick Faldo and the then-world number three finished among the also-rans in that field. Baddeley faxed Greg Norman years before his breakthrough to request a practice round. Peter Thomson rated Baddeley's swing as superior to that of Tiger Woods. Gary Player stated the Victorian was a better player than Jack Nicklaus at the same age. These accolades fueled excitement about his potential. He turned professional shortly after defending his Australian Open crown. He announced his status by sinking a putt on a makeshift green at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre.

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Strategic Planning and Order of Merit Goal

Team Baddeley implemented a specific strategy to win the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit. They realized his best golf came when events were spaced a fortnight apart. The week between tournaments was used to tighten areas of his game. Michael Campbell won back-to-back Heineken Classics at the Vines in Western Australia. Campbell's victory in the week Baddeley was absent made the task harder. Dale Lynch supported the plan because it gave his client a clear goal. Winning the Greg Norman International was key to securing the Order of Merit. The tournament had formerly been known as the Australian Classic. Baddeley's success in this event secured the Order of Merit win in Australasia. This was a major focus for his team at that stage.

Impact on Modern Australian Golf

The legacy of that 2000 tournament continues to influence Australian golf today. The Lakes has hosted seven Australian Opens and many other significant events. Few finishes can match the atmosphere created during the Greg Norman International. The course mastered by champions like Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus remains a testing ground. The BMW Australian PGA Championship will return to The Lakes later this year. Fans can watch the event from 26th to 29th November. The tournament will be live and exclusive on FOX SPORTS. It is also available on Kayo Sports. The return to this historic venue reminds fans of the dramatic finishes possible on this layout. Tight contests will test the skills of the modern field. The memories of Aaron Baddeley's victory provide a high standard for future players to reach.