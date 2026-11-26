Aaron Rodgers accused Steelers coach Mike McCarthy of snoring in meetings, skipping walkthroughs, and saying Packers instead of Steelers during a halftime speech. Rodgers was benched and then released, with Mason Rudolph set to start.

Aaron Rodgers has accused Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in a quarterback meeting, skipping walkthroughs, and breaking a halftime huddle with the word Packers instead of Steelers.

The explosive claims came during a surprise call-in to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, shortly after Rodgers was benched and then released by Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Rodgers would be replaced as starter by Mason Rudolph for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers will be inactive as the fourth-stringer behind 2025 draft pick Will Howard and 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar.

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Aaron Rodgers Details Sleepy Coach Claims

The team initially planned to keep Rodgers after benching him but changed course after the bombshell interview, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rodgers said that last Wednesday, in preparation for the loss to the Eagles, McCarthy came in 10 minutes late to a quarterbacks meeting and began snoring. He alleged the coach woke up, rattled papers, and began snoring again. Less than five minutes later, Rodgers said, McCarthy walked out of the room like nothing happened.

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Rodgers also claimed McCarthy missed Thursday's offensive meeting, Friday's walkthrough, the protection walkthrough on Thursday, and Saturday's morning meeting. He said McCarthy had watched only clips of game film three days before the Denver game. McCarthy denied falling asleep at the team facility, according to Rodgers. The nail in the coffin, Rodgers said, was Monday's halftime speech during the 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Rodgers said McCarthy broke the huddle by saying One, two, three, Packers. It was audible enough that everybody across the entire locker room heard it, Rodgers said. We all looked around going, What the fuck? What is going on?

Where is his head at this point? Rodgers said the moment was discussed on the bus and in group chats. One-two-three Packers is crazy, he said. He also claimed McCarthy has lost some of the guys on the roster, especially defensive players, because McCarthy did not want to get to know the defense.

Rodgers Accuses McCarthy of Ignoring Defense

At one point I told him, You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more, Rodgers said. And he said, I do not think I need to. I said, Well, I disagree with that. Rodgers said he asked to be released if the Steelers benched him or kept McCarthy as play-caller.

He also said he would not return to Pittsburgh. I did vouch for him, so I am accountable for this, Rodgers said. I am not a victim here; I am accountable. I vouched for him to Omar Khan that he should get an interview at the end of the season.

Rodgers claimed McCarthy still blames him for getting fired in Green Bay in 2018. He told a staff member that he still does not forgive me for getting him fired in 2018, Rodgers said. The reunion with McCarthy, with whom Rodgers spent 13 seasons in Green Bay and won Super Bowl XLV in 2011 against the Steelers, came to an explosive end.

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Rodgers, who turns 43 next week and said he is retiring after the season, has career salary earnings of around $630 million plus more than $150 million in endorsements. Playing in his 22nd NFL season, he led the Steelers to a 6-4 start by throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Pittsburgh lost its last two games while struggling on offense. McCarthy said Monday that Rodgers would remain the starter.

Steelers Remove Rodgers From Practice And Meetings

The Steelers then allowed Rodgers to skip Thursday's practice, and he took them up on that offer. Rodgers skipped a team meeting at the Pittsburgh facilities on Thursday morning. ESPN described earlier meetings between Rodgers and McCarthy as some good, some bad. NFL reporter Brooke Pryor said McCarthy and Rodgers had been battling for much of the season in a power struggle.

You can see that in the press conferences the way that they each talk about the offence, Pryor said. The reality is if Aaron Rodgers does not want to run play action, then Aaron Rodgers will not run play action. McCarthy responded when asked about a possible swap: Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback. The Steelers only announced the news with a statement sent out at 11pm local time.

Longtime ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on X: The fact that the Steelers not only announced Aaron Rodgers was being replaced as the starter but also designated inactive takes it to another level. Rodgers had slammed the door on any potential return to the Steelers during his appearance on the show. I was surprised that was the way it went, Rodgers said. It had a good chance to be one of those really good stories.

As it stands now, Rodgers may have played his last game in a nondescript loss to a struggling Eagles team.