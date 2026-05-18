ABALANESE DEFENDS HOUSING PROGRAMS: REAL & COMPREHENSIVE

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defends the government's housing programs, saying the housing programs is 'real concrete in the ground'. Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas announces $2 billion investment to become national leader in housing construction growth under the government's plan. On Thursday, federal infrastructure minister Angus Taylor said he would abolish the $113 billion Australia's Housing Future Fund.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly defended the government's housing programs , highlighting their physical presence in the ground and impact on various housing situations. South Australia has been chosen as a pilot state for a $2 billion investment, and Premier Peter Malinauskas has stated that the state is rapidly building new homes, leading the country in housing construction growth.

Under the plan, Australia would receive $100 billion to invest in the growth of the housing market, with funding allocated to three portfolios: 1) Regional housing programs, 2) Rental housing programs, and 3) Affordable home ownership programs. Among the policies included in the plan are build to rent, help to buy, home ownership grants, and equity retention schemes among other measures.

The National Housing Investment Fund aims to drive the national housing market forward and provide stable housing for future generations. On Thursday, Angus Taylor, the federal minister for infrastructure and transport, said he would abolish the Australia's Housing Future Fund, which manages $113 billion. The fund is a major factor behind Australia's housing affordability issues as it aimed to prevent increases in mortgage borrowing costs due to rising property prices





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