Abandoned and Stalled Housing Projects Blight Western Sydney Amid Housing Demand

An investigation by 7NEWS reveals multiple vacant, abandoned, or stalled residential developments across suburbs like Drummoyne, Lidcombe, and Parramatta, despite high housing demand. The properties are affected by defects, legal disputes, and financial issues, prompting calls for solutions such as a vacant buildings tax and developer incentives.

A significant number of residential developments across several suburbs in western Sydney have been left vacant, abandoned, or stalled for years, creating eyesores and exacerbating the city's housing crisis.

Sites in Drummoyne, Lidcombe, Greystanes, Toongabbie, Pendle Hill, and Parramatta remain untouched despite growing demand for homes. These properties are caught in various predicaments, including legal disputes, defect orders, planning delays, or financial collapse.

For example, 11 John Street in Lidcombe has been unfinished since a prohibition order was issued in 2021 due to defects. At 507 Great Western Highway in Greystanes, a block has become a site for graffiti and broken glass, understood to be a disputed estate. Apartment projects on 14 Civic Avenue in Pendle Hill and 5-7 Parkes Street in Parramatta have sat empty for years after construction, with modification works either underway or pending council approval.

Near Toongabbie Station, 435, 441, and 443 Wentworth Avenue have become a haven for squatters, despite development approval for units being granted in 2023. One Drummoyne resident described the situation as "not great for the area.

" Additionally, 113 St George Crescent in Drummoyne, a waterfront property purchased by a mystery buyer in 2022, has been in a shocking condition for nearly two decades. Sue Weatherley, Chief Executive of the Planning Institute of NSW, acknowledged that abandoned developments have become a concern but noted that current approvals do not require developers to proceed. Keith Salter, who tracks failed developments online, called it "an utter shame" that these buildings are not being used for living.

Potential solutions being discussed include implementing a vacant buildings tax, providing financial support or incentives to help stalled projects move forward, or encouraging other developers to complete unfinished sites. Weatherley suggested a government pre-finance system or an insurance scheme to enable developers to purchase and finish these sites.

She also expressed support for adaptive reuse of buildings, stating, "We see some great adaptive reuse of buildings around Sydney... if there's opportunities to do more of that, we're happy to explore them... I always want to see things set at a cracking pace.





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Abandoned Developments Stalled Projects Sydney Housing Crisis Vacant Buildings Defect Orders Planning Delays Adaptive Reuse Developer Incentives

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