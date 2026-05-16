Abbey Caldwell Claws Breakthrough Bronze at Shanghai Diamond League Final

Abbey Caldwell recorded the second-fastest 1,500m time by an Australian woman, finishing third in the Shanghai Diamond League final. She was one of three Australians to make it onto the podium on the first day of Diamond League competition for 2026.

Abbey Caldwell is the second-fastest Australian woman in history over 1,500m. She finished third in the Shanghai Diamond League final and was the best of five Australians in the race.

National record holder Jess Hull led at the 1,200m mark but was surpassed by Ethiopians Birke Haylom and Tsige Duguma. The 24-year-old Caldwell, who is also a bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, shaved three seconds off her previous personal best and was excited to get a PB, saying 'I just needed to put my training into a race and I executed that, so I'm very happy.





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Abbey Caldwell Fastest Australian Woman Over 1 500M Third Place Shanghai Diamond League Final Breakthrough Bronze Medal National And Olympic Records

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