Abbi Church Leads Jillaroos to World Cup Final Against New Zealand

Abbi Church scores four tries as Australia defeats Fiji in the Women's Rugby League World Cup semi-final to set up a final clash with New Zealand.

Australia secured their spot in the Women's Rugby League World Cup final with a hard-fought victory over Fiji, despite a spirited resistance from the host nation. The Jillaroos survived a significant scare to advance to the tournament decider against New Zealand, scheduled for next weekend at Lang Park.

Church Scored Four Tries in Crucial Semi-Final

Australian winger Abbi Church was the decisive factor in the match, scoring a quadruple that settled the contest in the second half. Her performance included a spectacular put-down reception of a kick from teammate Tarryn Aiken and a late solo run that sealed the win for the visiting side.

Also read New Zealand Beat Tonga 34-10 to Reach First Rugby League World Cup Final Since 2013

Church's four tries came after a tense first half where Fiji dominated possession and play. The Australian team entered the break level with the hosts, but their composed second-half execution allowed them to pull away from the determined Bulikula side.

Fiji Led by Playmaker Luisa Yaranamua

The Fijian effort was driven by the exquisite and unpredictable play of 23-year-old Luisa Yaranamua. Despite having yet to play a match in the NRLW, the South Sydney player was the heart of the Bulikula attack and proved a statement of intent for her team.

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Yaranamua's influence was felt early as she rattled Australian centre Tiana Penitani Gray and forced errors from the Jillaroos defense. Her cunning at dummy half helped split markers, leading to a try where she overpowered her opposite number, Jocelyn Kelleher, on the line.

For much of the first half, Fiji held the advantage, fueled by powerful commitments from teammates including Wests Tigers halfback Losana Lutu and Cronulla hooker Sereana Naitokatoka. Their dominance was rewarded with a penalty goal by Yaranamua after an illegal strip, extending their lead to 8-0 after 20 minutes.

Injury Concerns for Chapman Amidst Historic Effort

Despite the victory, Australia faces an injury concern regarding winger Jaime Chapman. Chapman was taken off the field with a quad injury shortly after scoring, casting a shadow over the otherwise celebratory atmosphere for the Jillaroos.

The defeat was emotional for the Fijians, who showed tears during their national anthem and delivered a passionate pre-match hymn. Their valiant effort in this semi-final, following a narrow loss to the Kiwi Ferns earlier in the tournament, has highlighted the growing depth of international women's rugby league.

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Although the final score appeared one-sided, the match served as a milestone for the sport. The performance underscored the rising competitiveness of teams like Fiji, similar to the trajectory of Tonga and Samoa in the men's competition, proving that the dominance of the Jillaroos is being challenged.

Final Set for Next Week at Lang Park

The Jillaroos will face New Zealand in the World Cup final next week, marking the fifth consecutive final between these two traditional rivals. This matchup continues a long-standing dominance by Australia, whose last loss to the Kiwi Ferns occurred more than three ago in Melbourne with a score of 12-6.

New Zealand can draw inspiration from the Bulikula's performance, which demonstrated that the hosts are not invincible. The Kiwi Ferns will need to prepare for a high-intensity challenge as they seek to end Australia's winning streak and claim the championship title at Lang Park.