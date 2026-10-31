Abbotsford Arson Attempt Foiled as Neighbour Scares Off Two Suspects

A neighbour in Abbotsford scared off two people attempting an arson attack on a Weddle Avenue home, police say, days after a separate fire destroyed a house on the same street.

A neighbour foiled a potentially destructive arson attempt in Abbotsford after waking to the smell of petrol and spotting two people pouring what is believed to be gasoline on the driveway of a home on Weddle Avenue, police say. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, with the witness yelling at the pair and causing them to flee before they could ignite the accelerant.

Acting Inspector Denis Dreon told reporters that officers were called soon after and found jerry cans and other items that could be used to start a fire left behind at the scene. The two suspects escaped in a dark-coloured 4WD or SUV.

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Witness Actions Praised by Police

Dreon praised the neighbour whose intervention stopped the attack from going further. He described the brave actions of the witness in stopping the incident as outstanding.

The home is known to police, Dreon confirmed. The sole occupant, a woman aged in her 60s, was unharmed and was doing okay when detectives interviewed her later in the day.

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No injuries were reported from the attempted attack, but the episode has left local residents on edge.

Second Arson Incident on Same Street

The attempted attack came just days after a house on the same street was destroyed in a separate alleged arson incident on Tuesday. Four people were injured during that fire, and a 17-year-old boy was charged later the same day. He remains before the courts.

Dreon described Saturday's attack as extremely brazen for coming so soon after the previous fire. He said police are amping up their response to ensure that residents and the wider community are safe.

Safety for members of the community is paramount, he said, adding that police need to stop such attacks before they go too far.

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Increased Police Presence in Abbotsford

A high police presence will now be maintained in the area, with different units sent to try to prevent further attacks and to assist with ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information, particularly those who were in the area between 3am and 4am, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police have not released further details about the two people who fled the scene, and investigations into Saturday's attempted arson continue.