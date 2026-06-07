ABC Classic Launches "Greatest of All Time" Quest to Crown Australia's Favourite Classical Piece

ABC Classic invites listeners to solve daily clues, discuss Beethoven's titled movements, and debate modern reinterpretations as part of a nationwide poll to determine the greatest classical work.

ABC Classic has launched an interactive campaign to discover which piece of classical music Australians consider the greatest of all time . The station invited listeners to join the "GOAT Quest" by tuning in throughout the day for a series of clues delivered by its presenters.

The third clue highlighted track number 71, Johann Strauss II's famous waltz "On the Beautiful, Blue Danube," prompting participants to think about the common thread that links each hinted work. Listeners were encouraged to text their answer to 0437 236 777 for a chance to win exclusive ABC Classic 100 merchandise, a prize pool that includes branded apparel and collectibles.

The initiative is part of a larger poll that aims to compile a ranked list of the nation's favorite classical compositions, a project that will culminate in a live‑broadcast countdown of the top hundred selections. In addition to the contest, the station provided an educational segment on the evolution of symphonic naming conventions.

Traditionally, symphonies are identified by numbers and tempo markings, such as "Symphony No. 6, Allegro ma non troppo," which merely describe the order of composition and the character of each movement. Beethoven famously broke with this practice when he assigned descriptive titles to the movements of his Sixth Symphony, most notably the fourth movement known as "Thunder, Storm.

" This historical anecdote was used to spark a broader discussion among ABC Classic's audience about the legitimacy of modern reinterpretations of classic works. Host Russell Torrance posed a provocative question: "Is it wrong to take a well‑loved piece of classical music, and rework it to make it more up to date? An act of reverence and genius, or vandalism, sacrilege?

" The query generated a flurry of comments on the station's live blog, where listeners debated the merits of artistic adaptation versus preservation. The live blog also served as a platform for recapping earlier segments of the countdown. Velvet Winter, a contributor to ABC Arts, reminded those who missed the previous day's broadcast-covering positions 100 to 51-that the full playlist remained available online.

A dedicated reporter pledged to guide the audience through the remaining entries, from #50 down to the ultimate #1 selection, promising insightful commentary, historical context, and audience interaction. The project, described by ABC Classic as both a celebration of timeless repertoire and a contemporary engagement exercise, underscores the broadcaster's commitment to making classical music accessible and relevant to a broad Australian audience.

Listeners are invited to continue sharing their thoughts, vote for their favourites, and participate in upcoming clues that will further illuminate the mystery behind the greatest piece of classical music ever composed





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