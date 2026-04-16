ABC Faces Internal Turmoil Amidst High Turnover and AI News Blunder

The ABC is navigating a period of significant internal upheaval, marked by a substantial exodus of staff from its employee relations team, coinciding with challenging pay negotiations. This internal strife is compounded by a recent revelation of a top HR executive's resignation following questions about a controversial team-building event on Sydney Harbour, and the broadcaster’s acknowledgement of publishing AI-generated content as genuine news.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation ( ABC ) has recently seen significant staff departures within its employee relations team, a unit headed by Josh Keech. The turnover rate has been particularly high, with four in-house employment lawyers leaving the team since January alone, and two more departing last year. This level of attrition in a small team is notable, especially considering it occurred during critical pay bargaining negotiations with ABC staff and their unions.

Adding to the recent scrutiny, a top HR executive at the ABC reportedly resigned following questions surrounding a team-building event. This event, described as a trip on a wealthy acquaintance's yacht on Sydney Harbour, was reportedly offered as a personal favour by businessman and philanthropist Tom Snow. Snow, whose family has significant wealth and political influence, is the son of the late Terry Snow, owner of Canberra Airport. The Snow family's net worth was estimated at $1.46 billion in 2025.

The ABC has stated that it did not incur any costs for the yacht excursion involving Keech and his team. Following an inquiry from this publication, the ABC initiated swift action. A team meeting was convened, during which Keech's resignation was announced. The broader People and Culture team was informed shortly thereafter via an internal statement.

It has been indicated that management was already investigating the high turnover within the employee relations team, particularly given the ongoing and consequential bargaining negotiations. These negotiations have been challenging, with staff voting down the ABC’s offer for a second time in March, leading to further employee actions. Keech has been quoted as having never lost a bargaining vote in his career, yet he is now departing the organization.

In a separate but related matter, the ABC's independent ombudsman found that the broadcaster had published a story based on an AI-generated video. The report detailed how the ABC quoted remarks attributed to Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun, claiming he was declaring his frustration with certain military activities. However, the ombudsman's investigation revealed these remarks were not from a genuine speech but from an artificial intelligence creation. The ABC News team has accepted these findings and stated it is reviewing and will continue to enhance its verification and fact-checking processes





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