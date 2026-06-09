ABC, major media companies and social media giants to give evidence at antisemitism Royal Commission

The ABC, major traditional media companies and social media giants will be called to give evidence at the Royal Commission into antisemitism.

The ABC , major traditional media companies and social media giants will be called to give evidence at the Royal Commission into antisemitism. Commissioner Virginia Bell and her team are setting up a specific hearing block, likely to be held from June 29, to hear evidence about antisemitism within the traditional media and social media .

Major media companies, including the public broadcasters, are expected to be called to give evidence. The move comes after Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson called for the ABC to give evidence at the antisemitism Royal Commission. Senator Henderson wrote to the Royal Commission asking it to establish a dedicated block of hearings into the public broadcasters and Creative Australia.

She stated that the ABC has faced sustained criticism and public concern over aspects of its Middle East coverage, complaints handling processes and broader editorial approach. The ABC has been accused of contributing to social division and diminished confidence among sections of the Jewish community. The ABC and SBS have declined to adopt the Special Envoy's IHRA antisemitism definition and the approach adopted by the Royal Commission itself, arguing that existing editorial standards are sufficient.

This decision has intensified public debate about whether publicly funded broadcasters are meeting community expectations in confronting antisemitism. ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks has defended the decision to give a podcast to Grace Tame, who has called to 'globalise the intifada' in Sydney, Australia, and has described the rape of Israeli women on October 7 as 'propaganda'. The ABC will join major media companies and social media giants giving evidence at the Royal Commission.

Sky News host Chris Kenny said it was essential the ABC be called to give evidence at the Royal Commission. He stated that the relentlessly rising tide of anti-Israel propaganda and Islamist extremism disguised as pro-Palestinian activism has been amplified and even inflamed by media, especially the taxpayer-funded media. If the royal commission does not examine the media's role, it will not fulfil its duty, and it will be covering up the driving forces of antisemitism rather than exposing them





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