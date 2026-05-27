ABC News Director Resigns Amid Ongoing Bias Controversies

Justin Stevens, the news director of Australia's public broadcaster ABC, has resigned after four years marked by scandals and accusations of bias. While Sky News host Chris Kenny sees the departure as positive, he warns the ABC remains troubled. The resignation follows a defamation payout and multiple admissions of fault, raising questions about the broadcaster's future direction and leadership.

Australia's public broadcaster , the ABC , is facing ongoing controversy despite the announcement of news director Justin Stevens stepping down from his role. Stevens, who earned a salary of $667,900, cited personal and professional reasons for his departure, concluding a 19-year tenure at the ABC , including four years as news director.

His resignation follows a period marked by multiple scandals, including over 65 admissions of fault in a single year and a defamation case that required the ABC to pay $390,000 in damages to former commando Heston Russell. Stevens described his time leading the news division as incredibly tough but immensely rewarding in his message to staff.

However, critics argue that his exit does not resolve deeper issues within the organization. Sky News host Chris Kenny welcomed the resignation but emphasized that the ABC remains far from being back on track. Kenny criticized Stevens' performance, stating he had done his job very poorly over a number of years and was paid nearly $700,000 annually by taxpayers to run a news operation that exhibits political and ideological bias and repeatedly mishandles major issues.

Kenny referenced a letter Stevens sent to Michael Miller, executive chair of News Corp Australasia, copying Sky News CEO Paul Whitaker and The Australian's editor in chief Michelle Gunn. In the letter, Stevens called Kenny's column and a related editorial on Sky News a disgrace. Kenny clarified that while he did not hold ABC correspondent Matthew Doran solely responsible for the broadcaster's coverage, he placed blame broadly on the ABC News and Current Affairs Division, its practitioners, and its leadership.

Kenny warned that Stevens' departure alone does not fix the ABC's problems, highlighting comments from ABC Chairman Kim Williams, who claimed the majority of ABC journalists' voting preferences are unknown and that accusations of bias are often repeated mantras without substance. Despite this, there is discussion about hiring a new news head from outside the organization, suggesting a potential shift in approach.

The ongoing debate centers on whether the ABC can overcome perceived biases and restore public trust in its journalism





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