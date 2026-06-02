ABC's appointment of Tame to host autism podcast draws criticism

The Australian Jewish Association and ABC host Pickering have slammed the ABC's appointment of Tame to host a four-part podcast on autism, citing her past controversial comments at pro-Palestinian rallies. The first episode of the podcast was released on Tuesday via the ABC's banner, and a press blurb from the ABC says the show promises to explore what life is like for autistic women and gender-diverse people.

Pickering's criticism of the national broadcaster - and his employer - came as the Australian Jewish Association also slammed the ABC 's appointment of Tame to host a four-part podcast on autism.

The criticism comes just months after Tame was widely criticised for making controversial comments at pro-Palestinian rallies. The first episode of the podcast, in which the controversial former Australian of the year shares her experience of living with autism, was released on Tuesday via the ABC's banner. A press blurb from the ABC says the show promises to explore what life is like for autistic women and gender-diverse people.

Tame, an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, would no doubt be delighted to get the opportunity with the ABC, having told a No to Violence conference in March that she had for the year due to what she described as an ongoing national smear campaign against her after she led chants to globalise the intifada at a rally protesting the visit of Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia, condemning Israel's long military campaign in Gaza, which the Gaza health ministry says has killed more than 70,000 people, in response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel. Intifada is an Arabic term that translates loosely as uprising or shaking off.

Some critics of its use say it celebrates violence and terrorism against Israel and its citizens. Queensland has moved to outlaw the chant, and NSW has vowed to follow. While Tame's podcast is focused on autism rather than politics and current affairs, the ABC's appointment of her drew swift criticism from Australian Jewish Association chief executive Gregory, who described the move as tone-deaf. Gregory asked why the ABC chose Tame over other talented and respected people.

ABC host Pickering entered the fray when he emerged from the ABC studios in Melbourne on Tuesday to speak with a group protesting the ABC's perceived political bias, and during an interview with serial right-wing agitator Moore, Pickering said he thinks it is problematic for Tame to host the podcast, given her past comments. Moore stepped down last week after a 40-year media career, and Pickering said he thinks a lot of people who jump on protest bandwagons are ignorant of the true meaning of words and phrases used in protests.

A spokesperson for Tame said the ABC has been working with her on the series since late 2025 and that the purpose of the series is to explore the diversity of lived experience among women and gender-diverse people with autism in Australia, including a range of contributors. The spokesperson also suggested that Marks, a critic of Tame, should disclose any restrictions placed on Tame to ensure she refrains from using the podcast as a platform for anti-Israel activism or does not otherwise engage in conduct which brings the ABC into disrepute





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ABC Tame Autism Podcast Criticism

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