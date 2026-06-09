ABC's Hugh Marks Defends News Leadership Change and Hiring Decisions

ABC managing director Hugh Marks has explained the resignation of news director Justin Stevens, citing fundamental disagreements over the broadcaster's future. He confirmed a replacement search began before Stevens's departure and defended the hiring of Grace Tame and Julian Pickering amid controversy.

ABC managing director Hugh Marks has addressed the resignation of former news director Justin Stevens , stating that the two had a fundamental disagreement over the future direction of ABC News.

Marks confirmed that the process to replace Stevens was already underway before his resignation, with Reuters deputy editor-in-chief Simon Robinson set to begin as news director in September. He clarified that Stevens was unaware of the recruitment process, which began as part of "general succession planning" once Marks believed Stevens's departure was "inevitable.

" The discussion also touched on changes in news content, with Marks suggesting that a 40-year-old legacy television program may not align with future strategies. Marks emphasized the need to balance content quality with the potential for controversy, referencing the hiring of former Australian of the Year Grace Tame to host an ABC podcast. He defended Tame's role, noting the decision preceded her public comments on Palestinian independence, and highlighted the podcast's focus on mental health issues.

Regarding comments by ABC presenter Julian Pickering on Israel, Marks said management reviewed them but concluded they did not breach the ABC's code of conduct





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ABC News Hugh Marks Justin Stevens Simon Robinson Grace Tame Julian Pickering Australian Broadcasting Corporation Media Leadership News Director Resignation Succession Planning

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