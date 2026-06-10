The ABC's new series Ground Up has been condemned by the state's independent planning commission, but producers say the show is not making fun of Tasmanians, but rather the bureaucracy and corporate versus community tensions.

ABC 's New Series Ground Up Tackles Controversial Stadium Project , Draws Criticism from State's Planning Commission, But Producers Defend Comedy as a Celebration of Community and Corporate Friction .

The show follows AFL administrator Hugh Shen (Sam Pang) as he tries to establish the Great Southern Football Club in Hobart, working with Destiny Pitt (Emma Harvie) and facing opposition from the community and the state's planning commission. Despite some online criticism, producers say the show is not making fun of Tasmanians, but rather the bureaucracy and corporate versus community tensions.

The show's creators say they are confident in their cast, which includes Marg Downey, Emma Harvie, and Sam Pang, and believe that the show's topicality is a plus. They also point out that the show is not just about the stadium project, but about the characters and their interactions, and the ways in which they navigate the complexities of community and corporate relationships.

The show's creators say they are not trying to take a side, but rather to explore the complexities of the issue and to provide a entertaining and thought-provoking watch. The show has been praised for its humor and its ability to tackle a difficult topic in a lighthearted way, and the creators say they are confident that audiences will come away from the show feeling entertained and informed.

The show's creators also say that they are not trying to make a point, but rather to tell a story and to explore the complexities of the issue, and they believe that the show will resonate with audiences and spark important conversations about the role of community and corporate interests in shaping our lives. The show's creators say they are proud of the work they have done and believe that the show is a valuable contribution to the Australian television landscape.

The show's creators also say that they are committed to telling stories that are relevant and important to Australian audiences, and they believe that the show will resonate with viewers and spark important conversations about the issues that matter most to them. The show's creators say they are not trying to make a statement, but rather to tell a story and to explore the complexities of the issue, and they believe that the show will be a valuable addition to the Australian television landscape





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ABC Ground Up Comedy Stadium Project Tasmania Community Corporate Friction AFL Hugh Shen Destiny Pitt Alistair Penfold

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