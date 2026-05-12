ABC South West WA: Rising Fuel Prices Not Impacting Utility Vehicle Sales, But Car Sales Down

Despite rising fuel prices, sales of large utility vehicles have remained steady in March and April, while overall car sales are down compared to the past two years. Hybrid and electric vehicles are gaining popularity, making up about one in six new car sales in April.

ABC South West WA: Jonathan Daly Sales of large utility vehicles have been minimally impacted by rising fuel costs in March and April. Overall, car sales are down in 2026 compared to the same time in the past two years.

Large utility vehicles have remained a popular choice for Australians despite increasing fuel prices through March and April, while the market share of electric vehicles has increased to 16 per cent. Fuel prices reached a national average peak of 319 cents per litre for diesel and 224.5 cents per litre for petrol on the week ending April 12, according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum.

Prices have since been trending downward, with the national average for diesel being 247.2 cents per litre and petrol 183.6 cents per litre on the week ending May 10. According to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), sales of 4X4 utes have decreased to 13,251 compared to 15,672 in April last year.

However, 4X2 sales have slightly increased to 1,775 in April this year from 1,719 in April last year. Sales of $100,000+ utes increased from 803 in February to 930 in March before declining to 560 in April. NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the biggest investors in new cars right now were fleet-running businesses, including governments.

He said the general top 10 has started to change, with hybrid car Haval Jolion and electric vehicle BYD Sealion 7 jumping in popularity compared to the same time last year. He said utes have had a stronghold in Australia for almost two decades, but electric vehicles are growing increasingly popular, making up about one in six new car sales in April.

The fact that that coincides with the worst petrol prices that we've seen, certainly diesel prices on record, is telling. He said increasing variety and lowering prices were also drawing buyers towards hybrid and electric vehicles. Top Storie





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ABC South West WA Jonathan Daly Utility Vehicles Car Sales Fuel Prices Electric Vehicles Hybrid Vehicles 4X4 Utes 4X2 Sales $100 000+ Utes NRMA Peter Khoury Ford Ranger Toyota RAV4 Toyota Hilux Hybrid Car Haval Jolion Electric Vehicle BYD Sealion 7 Utes Electric Vehicles Hybrid Vehicles Fuel Prices Car Sales Market Share Consumer Confidence Global Economy Fleet-Running Businesses Government Diesel Prices Petrol Prices National Average Trend Decrease Increase Coincidence Attracting Buyers Making It More Attractive Top Stories

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