ABC managing director Hugh Marks announced the broadcaster will close ABC Entertains in 2027, reduce its free-to-air channels from four to three and pursue YouTube as a primary distribution platform as part of a strategy to free up about $50 million a year.

The ABC will close its free-to-air channel ABC Entertains in 2027 and cut its broadcast television channels from four to three under a new strategy called Live, Local and Distinctive.

ABC Closes Channel To Cut Costs

Managing director Hugh Marks announced the plan to staff at a town hall meeting on Tuesday and later detailed it to media. The savings from all measures are expected to total around about $50 million per year, money the broadcaster will reallocate to priority areas. Marks said the decision is of significant value for the ABC in terms of its ability to realise money to invest into priority areas.

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Dropping ABC Entertains under the terms of the transmission agreement with Broadcast Australia enables the ABC to free up potentially tens of millions of dollars per year in savings. The majority of those costs are tied to transmission agreements with Broadcast Australia, alongside program acquisition costs and some staffing costs. The decision will result in a few redundancies. ABC Entertains generally is reruns and acquired programming, Marks said, and does not fit with the distinctive, live or local strategy.

The channel has the smallest reach of the ABC four free-to-air channels, delivering a 1.9 per cent share of all broadcast TV and digital streaming time in 2026. Most of its programming is reruns of ABC drama and comedy shows alongside BBC programs such as Would I Lie to You?. The channel was originally branded as ABC Me and launched in December 2009. It currently runs on free-to-air TV and iview.

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Marks said being distinctive ultimately means best in class, excellence, standing out and being memorable, and it needs to be original. He said the strategy responds to a competitive environment with so much good quality material available that content must stand out. We cannot rely on people defaulting to the ABC, he said. They must choose it, and in that environment your content really needs to be up to the challenge.

Broadcasters Ramp Up YouTube Presence

A key part of the plan is a greater push on YouTube, described by one executive as the 800-pound gorilla in the television world. Marks said the ABC will be embracing YouTube as a primary distribution platform going forward. We will be ramping up the number of channels and the content that we publish to YouTube in particular, he said, in recognition that many audiences use YouTube as a primary experience for their entertainment.

The broadcaster sees news and specialist content as areas suited to that environment, and audiences need to be met on the platforms they choose. The ABC also plans to renegotiate less costly deals for its radio and TV transmission. The radio transmission agreement is up for renewal, with the original contract negotiated in the late 1990s and ending in 2029.

Marks said the current proposal is for the ABC to extend its radio contract and radio channels, and the broadcaster expects to receive a discount on transmission arrangements that he hopes will be material to the savings he is seeking. The strategy includes more investment in long-form narrative content. Marks said there will be an increase to four original narrative comedy programs and eight drama programs each year, a balance that will change year on year.

That is a big increase in investment from the ABC into long-form narrative content, he said. He cited premium and distinctive content such as the drama miniseries Dustfall, currently streaming on ABC iview. The broadcaster will also revamp its iview streaming platform, increase its premium drama and comedy output by 50 per cent and double its production of children content. Marks announced several new senior roles.

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New Senior Roles Announced For Strategy

Editorial director Gavin Fang will assume a new position as head of sport in addition to his current role, with Marks saying sports should be a big priority of the ABC. Jess Radburn, currently head of audio on demand, will become head of off-platform content, largely tasked with tailoring content to platforms like YouTube and coordinating off-platform work across all divisions. Dina Rosendorff, currently head of Radio National, will also become head of specialist content.

Asked at a media roundtable whether Radio National or News Radio would be restructured, Marks said the three channels Radio National, News Radio and Local Radio have distinct and easily identifiable purposes that fit the strategy. He said Radio National offers depth of expertise and knowledge and the ability to do outstanding work in areas nobody else is really doing.

However, he said the news director would look at the best use of resources across all the different channels, and that it would be a consideration for sure. Details of how the strategy will relate to the News division will not come until the first quarter of 2027, allowing new division head Simon Robinson time to settle in.

Robinson took up the role in September and said his early work will focus on breaking down silos in the newsroom to deliver better day-to-day news coverage. I think that there are ways that we can reorganise the newsroom just to be better at breaking news, and I actually think we should be stronger when news breaks, Robinson said. Daily breaking news is really our bread and butter, and that is where we need to start.

Marks said there are multiple examples of where the ABC has fallen down in the live to air space, understood to be a reference to its news coverage of the Bondi attack in December. He also said there will be greater investment in investigative journalism. Asked about breakfast shows, Robinson said it is a consideration for sure.

The ABC rolled out 76 redundancies in the 2026 financial year and a further 18 since July, alongside the announcement in September of 46 roles to be cut from the Screen division. There is also ongoing consultation to make a further eight roles redundant in its audio division. Asked if there would be broader cuts in 2027, Marks said that is not currently the plan, but he did not rule out changes in the News division in 2027.

News and current affairs, again, there are changes that are coming next year, so that is premature to say that there will not be any changes in news and current affairs, Marks said. He said Robinson has been consistent in saying that there likely will be changes.