ABC TV host Bridget Brennan discusses being the first Aboriginal foreign correspondent for the ABC, racism in newsrooms, and the need for deeper discussions about who decides what is controversial.

Bridget Brennan, award-winning journalist and presenter, 40, is a Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman, and the newsreader and co-host of ABC TV's The World.

In an interview with Benjamin Law for Good Weekend, she said the arbiters of what's deemed controversial in media organisations are predominantly white people. We need to have a discussion about that, she said. Brennan is the first Aboriginal foreign correspondent for the ABC, a role she took on in 2018. She said other First Nations people really celebrate it with her because it means so much to them.

Also read Aboriginal Traditional Owners Warn of Heritage Damage by Proposed Nora Creina Golf Resort

Acknowledging Lack of Aboriginal Representation

When she meets elders who watch ABC, they tell her there were never any or very few Aboriginal people on screen unless it was in a negative context. A lot of people didn't see an Aboriginal journalist until Karla Grant, she said. Now I see all these amazing young black journalists, especially women, coming up. But why was I the first, in 2018?

It shouldn't have taken that long. When Brennan started out as a young Aboriginal journalist in the newsroom, she said she would hear out-and-out racism. It was also standard for an Aboriginal story to belong at the back of the bulletin, behind the sport or weather. And because these stories had been covered by white journalists for so long, they were also often done poorly.

Advertisement

There has since been an acknowledgement within the ABC, and in some other media organisations, that these stories deserve high prominence. When some stories are deemed controversial, Brennan said one question she has is: Who gets to be the arbiter of what's considered controversial? In media organisations, those arbiters are predominantly white people, she said. We probably need to have a deeper discussion about that.

Discussing Heavy Topics as Black Women

She also praised Malarndirri McCarthy, a fellow Aboriginal woman, as someone who shows up for a lot of media interviews despite the very heavy content of what she does day in and day out. It's also been important for us to acknowledge that we're two black women, often speaking about very heavy topics, Brennan said.

I ask her tough questions, I know my stuff in the policy area, but it's a contrast to how, so often, Aboriginal people are talked about, she said. We are very defensive. That hasn't helped us have a mature, compassionate discussion about our history and its legacy. Brennan lost her grandma last year, her mum's mum, who was 95.

She was a devoutly Catholic woman and the amazing matriarch of the family. She was so beautiful and glamorous, right to the end, just a force, and our life revolved around her. It's been devastating, but she got to know my boys and she knew her great-grandchildren. Last Christmas, we all felt a bit lost because she wasn't in the centre of the room.

Personal Losses and Family Legacy

Brennan's dad also died young, in his 60s, the day after her son was born. It is young, she said. That's the fate of a black man in this country: so many of them die in their 60s. Black women die too young as well.

I would've loved my kids to have known my dad, and they won't. But I'm a little bit woo-woo and I swear my dad's spirit went straight into my son, they've got the exact same eyes, and my son can be super-cheeky like my dad. When asked what she would be most proud of, Brennan said she is proud of her relationships: her strong relationships with her siblings, with who her kids are becoming, and her relationship with her husband.

Advertisement

On funeral requests, she said: Do not come in colour. I want people to wear black. I want reverence! Solemnity!

She's dead, people! Show some respect! Put your black on. Give me all the music and hymns, none of this modern funeral stuff.

Find a cathedral in Italy. You want a production! Reflecting on money growing up, Brennan said it was tight. Her mum works in government, but being a single mum with a lot of kids, Brennan has six siblings, it was spread thin.

Growing Up Poor with Love

They rented around Melbourne and didn't have very much money. But we had a lot of love. It sounds naff, but I had a very, very loving upbringing. My mum's the best.

As a teenager, her arbitrary yardstick of whether someone else was rich was: could you invite people over to your house? She remembered thinking that a lot of her friends had beautiful houses and cohesive families, which was something she didn't really have. Or they had cars that didn't break down, or they went on holidays.

Learning to Negotiate Salary

Early on in her career, Brennan said there were points where she should've pushed for more money, a better salary, and she didn't ever really know how to do that. That was a conversation I was completely ill-equipped for. Now she says she is much better. As you get older, you get a better sense of your worth and you've got fewer f---s to give.

Her money advice to a younger version of herself: Don't go travelling with $20 in your bank account because you'll only have to call your younger brothers to ask for money.