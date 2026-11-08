How Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed balanced medical PhD studies, Oxford lacrosse captaincy, and political awakening during his Rhodes Scholarship years.

Abdul El-Sayed, the newly elected Michigan state senator, spent transformative years at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, where he balanced rigorous medical PhD studies with leadership in university sports. Former peers and associates recall this period as a critical foundation for his political career, highlighting his dedication to both academic excellence and competitive athletics.

Academic Excellence and Athletic Leadership at Oxford

Abdul El-Sayed was selected as a Rhodes Scholar in 2008 during a ceremony at the University of Michigan's Fleming Administration Building, where then-President Mary Sue Coleman praised him as the epitome of an engaged intellect. Her admiration was so profound that she referenced former US President Bill Clinton, who had reportedly told El-Sayed after a 2007 speech that every person in the world should have heard him speak.

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Upon arriving in Britain in autumn 2009, El-Sayed quickly established himself as a formidable leader, serving as captain of the Oxford University lacrosse team. Elias Rothblatt, a former teammate who played alongside him more than 15 years ago, described the future senator as a fierce competitor who managed to maintain a strong sense of humor while keeping the team disciplined and focused.

Rothblatt noted that El-Sayed was a wonderful captain who struck a rare balance between being a friend to his teammates and enforcing the serious standards required of a university sports leader. He described interactions with El-Sayed as always pleasant, noting that his wife, who often accompanied him, was also wonderful and well-liked by those in their social circle.

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The Coronation Chicken Sandwich Named in His Honor

Off the field and out of the library, Abdul El-Sayed developed a significant fixation on a specific British delicacy: the coronation chicken sandwich. Ricardo Chasebi, the late owner of a cafe in Oxford's covered market, recalled that El-Sayed was a regular customer who ordered a grilled ciabatta filled with coronation chicken, cheddar, peppers, red onion, lettuce, and tomato.

El-Sayed's enthusiasm for the meal was so intense that he would call Chasebi from the airport upon his return to the UK, requesting that the cafe stay open until he arrived, typically within two hours. This loyalty eventually led to the creation of a special menu item, which Chasebi named The Abdul in honor of the future senator.

The significance of this culinary connection was immortalized in El-Sayed's doctoral thesis, where he thanked Chasebi in the acknowledgments for nourishing his stomach and his soul. Elias Rothblatt has since tried The Abdul sandwich, giving it a positive review and confirming the lasting legacy of this quirky aspect of El-Sayed's time in Oxford.

Political Awakening and Reflections on British Democracy

Despite early struggles with his course that led to a brief return to Michigan, El-Sayed's time at Oxford profoundly shaped his political worldview. In his memoir, Healing Politics, he wrote that his classmates taught him more than any classroom could, fostering a deep appreciation for the British political system and its democratic processes.

He expressed specific awe at the inclusivity of UK democracy, citing a parliamentary hustings in Tower Hamlets, east London, before the 2010 general election. He was struck by the sight of all candidates being of Bengali heritage, reflecting the local demographics, which contrasted sharply with his experience as an Arab-American in the US political landscape.

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El-Sayed acknowledged that the likelihood of an Arab-American candidate ever winning national office in the US during his lifetime was minimal, yet he found validation in the British system. His journey from a student impressed by UK democracy to a voter casting a ballot for himself highlights the long arc of his political engagement.

From Rhodes Scholar to First Muslim Senator

This week, Abdul El-Sayed realized a historic political milestone by being elected as Michigan's first Muslim senator, joining more than 2.5 million other voters who participated in the election. This achievement stands in stark contrast to his earlier, more ambiguous interactions with the UK, where he once told a Sky News reporter he wanted zero votes in Britain.

That comment, often interpreted as apathy, was a rhetorical device rather than a reflection of his actual feelings. El-Sayed's time in Oxford remained a source of pride and intellectual growth, with former peers like Elias Rothblatt expressing excitement about his Senate role.

Rothblatt believes El-Sayed will do a fantastic job in the Senate, noting that he was already a talented and ambitious person with good ideas during their shared time at Oxford. The transition from a Rhodes Scholar studying public health to a state senator represents the fulfillment of the potential his mentors and teammates recognized nearly two decades ago.