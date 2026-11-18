Abdul Goni Gazi uses non-lethal methods to protect both Bengal tigers and local residents in the Sundarbans, having saved 36 big cats while recovering 106 victims.

Abdul Goni Gazi has dedicated his adult life to managing the dangerous interface between Bengal tigers and human settlements in the Sundarbans region. The 45-year-old conservationist, known locally as Goni Tiger, employs low-tech, non-lethal strategies to protect wildlife while assisting communities that suffer fatal attacks. His mission began after a childhood encounter with a tiger instilled in him a lifelong passion for coexistence.

Childhood Terror Transformed Into Conservation Mission

The trajectory of Abdul Goni Gazi changed permanently at age 15 during a fishing trip with his brother near a riverbank. He recalls standing by a boat holding it in place while looking toward the shore, a moment of tranquility that vanished when he opened his eyes to find a tiger directly in front of him. His elder brother dove into the water to reach the boat, but Gazi fainted from fear upon witnessing the predator. This early terror gradually evolved into fascination, fueled by his father stories about protecting people from tigers and growing into a commitment to safeguarding the animals themselves.

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Non-Lethal Methods Protect Tigers And Communities

Abdul Goni Gazi currently leads a crew of 21 volunteers, most of whom he trains personally, to handle wildlife conflicts in the Sundarbans. He states that he has helped save approximately 36 tigers, often tranquilizing them before returning them to the wild. His primary technique involves acting aggressively toward the predator to make it view humans as a threat rather than prey. He explains that when a tiger roars, his team roars back, causing the big cat to abandon the neighborhood to ensure its survival and reduce human conflict.

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Recovering Bodies And Facing Lethal Risks

Despite his efforts to save wildlife, Abdul Goni Gazi has recovered the bodies of 106 victims of tiger attacks, including two people from the town of Satkhira killed around 2007. He initially accompanied the Forest Tiger Response Team to such scenes, a mission that resulted in the deaths of two workers and severe injury to another. In one harrowing instance involving a victim named Nab Dada, Gazi and his friend Shahin faced a tiger hiding nearby after finding the body. Gazi shouted and used a stick to stare down the roaring predator, successfully driving it away while carrying the body to safety.

Community Attitudes Shift Amidst Funding Challenges

Before 2019, funding for the organization Wild Team dried up, prompting Abdul Goni Gazi to establish his own volunteer rescue unit. He notes that community attitudes in the Sundarbans have shifted from wanting tigers eradicated to actively helping send them back into the forest. Although he has faced insults and physical violence for his pro-conservation stance, he maintains that his work is essential for the country. His efforts have contributed to a gradual acceptance of the ecological importance of tigers among local residents.