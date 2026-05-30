Aboriginal artist transforms discarded fish skins into sustainable fashion, reviving traditional values of resourcefulness and connection to country

Aboriginal weaver and textile artist Felicity Chapman from the Whitsundays is turning fish skins destined for landfill into high-fashion garments and accessories, merging modern sustainability with cultural reconnection. Facing a lack of traditional techniques for fish leather, she innovated through trial and error, inspired by global Indigenous methods. Her Skintight collection, featuring barramundi and coral trout leather, will debut at the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair. Supported by a local fish market and academic praise for biomaterials, her work champions zero-waste principles and Indigenous knowledge, addressing both environmental and cultural gaps.

Felicity Chapman is an Aboriginal weaver and textile artist based in the Whitsundays. In the front yard of her home, nestled in the picturesque Whitsundays, Felicity Chapman strips the last pieces of flesh and sinew from a strip of barramundi skin.

Felicity Chapman has found that different fish skins require different handling. Swapping between a large-handled knife and a scalpel for the more precise work, she uses a process learned entirely through trial and error. I work with fish skins that are destined for the garbage bin, she said. Ms Chapman also uses barramundi scales to create dance overskirts, headdresses and jewellery.

The meticulous work will feature at the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair as part of her collection Skintight, which includes tops, skirts and pants made from fish, kangaroo and crocodile leather. When the idea first came to Ms Chapman, she had no way to transform the skins into a usable material. I know that there was preservation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders for kangaroo skins, possum skins, but I couldn't find anything particularly for fish skins, she said.

As a woman, using the tanning techniques unique to the Ngaro people in the Whitsundays would have been a breach of cultural law. Instead, Ms Chapman drew inspiration from First Nations communities in the Northern Hemisphere, adapting techniques for north Queensland's humid climate. For me, it's always about caring for country, and through caring for country is reconnecting with culture, she explained. My parents didn't allow us to be brought up with our culture.

There was a lot of fear about being the next stolen generation. Ms Chapman sources her raw materials from a fish market in nearby Airlie Beach, run by Callum Patience. It was a random one. Felicity came in one day, and she wanted to know if fish skins were available, Mr Patience said.

Even though the market tries to use any off-cuts, he said between 20 and 30 kilograms of skins would be thrown away each day. So, we give her barramundi skins and coral trout skins, which are normally a by-product that goes into landfill anyway. Felicity has brought in quite a few different samples for us to have a look at, and she dyes them with different pigments, and it's quite textural, it's very strong, it's quite sturdy, Mr Patience said.

Kamyar Shirvani Moghaddam, an associate professor in fashion and textiles at RMIT University, said biomaterials were a unique opportunity to reduce waste across both the food and textile industries. Dr Moghaddam said fish leather joined a growing list of alternative materials emerging in fashion, including mushroom and pineapple-based leather products. We are definitely going to see growing interest in alternative and bio-based materials in Australia, especially from consumers who care about sustainability, he said.

Art is such a powerful tool to solve problems, she said. One of the traditional foundations of all First Nations' culture is that you fully utilise the resources that you harvest, hunt, gather. We have very little waste traditionally. So it's trying to go back to that practice of how do we utilise everything





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Environment Indigenous Affairs Fish Leather Sustainable Fashion Aboriginal Art Biomaterials Waste Reduction Indigenous Techniques Resourcefulness Cultural Reconnection Skintight Collection Cairns Indigenous Art Fair

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