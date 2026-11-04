Secret KPMG report finds AERO needed strategic reset amid school sector confusion

A secret KPMG report found the Australian Education Research Organisation needed a strategic reset because the school sector was confused about its role, as the government moves to merge it into a new Teaching and Learning Commission.

A secret KPMG report has found that the Australian Education Research Organisation needed a strategic reset because the school sector was confused about its role and purpose, as the government prepares to merge it into a new national body.

The report was obtained by this masthead and appears to have informed the decision to merge AERO with three other agencies to form a new super-bureaucracy to be known as the Australian Teaching and Learning Commission. AERO was set up five years ago to advise schools about effective teaching methods, but it has drawn fire from some in the teaching profession for promoting explicit teaching and evidence-based pedagogy.

Also read Australian Education Research Organisation Under Review Amid Teaching Method Debate

The organisation was created five years ago in a bid to fill a gap for teachers regarding evidence-based teaching practices. The government commissioned KPMG last year to assess AERO's alignment with its original intent, its impact, sustainability and value delivered for the $20 million it receives in funding each year.

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AERO Controversy Over Explicit Teaching

Well before the merger was announced, AERO, which promoted learning science and evidence-based teaching practices in schools, had proved controversial with some in the education sector and university academics who hurled online attacks at the organisation. One academic previously said AERO operates within a closed circuit of authority, co-producing a truth regime with the Centre for Independent Studies, a think tank which also promotes explicit instruction methods.

Explicit teaching, which both NSW and Victoria have adopted as official policy, involves step-by-step instructions for tasks, and a teacher checks regularly for understanding. This contrasts with inquiry-based methods, where students attempt to work out themselves how to do something. The negative opinions of university academics informed the KPMG report, which quoted them describing AERO's outputs as not feasibly having any impact on student outcomes.

However, one school leader said: I am so pleased that AERO exists and is doing such excellent work. The output is truly extraordinary. Education research academics criticised AERO's research methodology, which they argued focuses heavily on quantitative studies, based on data, while ignoring other theoretical or qualitative forms of research. Responses also highlighted concerns with AERO's role as the authority for education research and the challenges this creates in promoting certain ideologies and pedagogical approaches over others, the report said.

The report made findings about stakeholder consultation, reporting and engagement but ultimately found there was a strong and ongoing need for investment in national education research to support improved student outcomes. There is a lack of clarity and shared understanding of AERO's role within the national education architecture and how it should execute on its responsibilities, the report found.

KPMG Report Flags Transparency Issues

It noted AERO was compliant with its legal obligations but did not meet expectations of financial and operational transparency, noting it had not produced an annual report and there were issues with unspent funding. While it had high-quality research outputs, it said elements of its quality processes lacked structure and transparency. It said the outcomes and impact expected of AERO as a result of its research and related activities had not been articulated.

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But it also noted that since being set up, AERO had produced 700 research reports and practice guides for teachers. The government's decision not to publicly release the report prompted 34 Australian education organisations last month to issue a joint call for its release in an open letter. AERO chief executive Dr Jenny Donovan said its impact on policy and practice across school systems and early childhood education settings had been far-reaching.

More educators now have access to practical advice that enables them to implement evidence-based teaching methods in their classrooms to improve student outcomes, she said. The report by KPMG gives much attention to the views of one sector that is not a primary user of AERO's work and has been challenged by the introduction of evidence-based approaches in education, she said.

Leaders Praise New Teaching Commission

However, AERO is encouraged by the overwhelming positive feedback from school leaders and teachers, she said. She said the Commonwealth government's announcement of a new national Teaching and Learning Commission provides a timely opportunity to ensure evidence drives decision-making and practice across the education system. AERO will continue to work together with the federal government, jurisdictions and fellow education agencies on the planned reforms, she said.

NSW Education Minister Prue Car said it was essential the new Teaching and Learning Commission had an independent research function. Evidence-based research is critical for underpinning improvements in the Australian education system, which must set our young people up for success, she said. NSW highly values the research and work produced by AERO, which has supported our focus on explicit teaching and a knowledge-rich curriculum to improve student outcomes, she said.