Academy President to Myer: Drop Sexist 'Too Pretty for Math' T-Shirt

Australia's top science academy president writes to Myer over a T-shirt that says 'I'm too pretty to do math', citing harm to girls' STEM aspirations.

The president of Australia 's leading science academy is taking action against department store Myer for selling a women's T-shirt with the slogan 'I'm too pretty to do math'.

Dr. Cathy Foley, head of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, is penning a letter to Myer chair Olivia Wirth to express her concern about the harmful message the T-shirt sends to young girls. Foley, a physicist and former chief scientist of Australia, argues that such products reinforce outdated stereotypes that can discourage women and girls from pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In an interview, she emphasized the importance of challenging these subtle yet damaging messages: 'You have to ask: What does it say to the world? What is it encouraging women to think and aspire to?

' The T-shirt, produced by Australian label Lioness, is described on its website as part of a collection that delivers 'sexy, luxury-inspired product designed for headstrong, fearless women'. However, critics argue that the slogan contradicts this description by undermining women's intellectual capabilities. The controversy comes at a time when gender disparities in STEM fields remain significant. According to the federal government's 2025 STEM Equity Monitor, girls in Australia are more likely than boys to drop STEM subjects in high school.

Fewer than one-third of girls in years 11 and 12 intend to pursue STEM electives, compared to nearly half of boys. At the university level, the proportion of women enrolled in STEM courses has stagnated at 37 percent since 2020. While completion rates have increased from 14,500 women in 2015 to 18,100 in 2023, the numbers still reflect a persistent gender gap.

Dr. Marguerite Evans-Galea, co-founder of Women in STEMM Australia, which advocates for women in medicine and science, called the T-shirt's slogan 'outdated' and warned that it suggests a girl's appearance is more valuable than her intelligence.

'Beauty versus brains is a false choice from a bygone era. With AI increasingly influencing every sector, mathematics is the language of our future,' she said. Evans-Galea, who also serves as deputy director at the Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute, noted that over half of the institute's staff and students are women, demonstrating that female talent thrives in STEM when given the chance. Myer declined to comment on the matter when approached.

Lioness, the brand behind the T-shirt, markets itself as a fashion house for 'headstrong, fearless women' and boasts availability in over 15 countries. However, the T-shirt's message has sparked a wider debate about the role of retailers in perpetuating gender stereotypes. Foley's letter is not merely a personal grievance but a strategic move to hold corporations accountable for the cultural messages they promote.

She stressed that ignoring such issues risks undermining decades of progress in encouraging women to enter STEM fields.

'You can't let these things go without talking about it because you don't want this to become this wedge which leads to the undoing of a whole lot of work we've been working on for decades,' she said. The incident also highlights the tension between fashion marketing and social responsibility, as consumers increasingly demand that brands align with progressive values.

As the debate unfolds, many are watching to see whether Myer will respond to the pressure and remove the T-shirt from its shelves





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Australian Academy Head to Condemn Myer for Selling Math-Hating T-ShirtThe president of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering is set to write to Myer over a T-shirt that says, 'I'm too pretty to do math'. The T-shirt's messaging is seen as discouraging women's interest and participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

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