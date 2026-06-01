ACCC Orders Online Retailers to Remove Dangerous Magnetic Toys Amid Injury Risk

Australia's consumer watchdog, the ACCC, has mandated that Amazon, eBay, and other online platforms stop selling children's toys containing small, high-powered magnets, which are banned due to their potential to cause fatal internal injuries if swallowed. The commission is investigating listings of products like magnetic chess sets and has secured commitments from retailers to remove them and prevent relisting.

The Australia n Competition and Consumer Commission ( ACCC ) has ordered major online retailers, including Amazon , eBay, Kogan , and Fruugo , to immediately cease the sale of a range of toys and games marketed towards children that contain dangerous, small, high-powered magnets .

These products, which include items such as magnetic chess sets and magnetic battle chess games, pose a severe risk of injury or death if ingested. The ACCC's intervention follows an investigation that revealed sellers were listing these banned products on popular online marketplaces. Under Australian law, separable or loose small high-powered magnets are subject to a permanent ban due to their potential to cause catastrophic internal damage.

When two or more of these magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other through intestinal walls, leading to perforations, blockages, sepsis, and other life-threatening conditions. The watchdog has issued take-down requests to the listed platforms, and all have committed to removing the offending listings and implementing additional measures to prevent relisting. ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe emphasized the extreme hazard, stating that the magnets are a choking risk and can wreak havoc on internal organs, particularly in young children.

She urged consumers who have purchased such products to stop using them immediately, keep them away from children, and contact sellers for refunds. The commission is also calling on all online marketplaces to enhance their monitoring and prevention systems to block these dangerous items from being sold, underscoring a critical consumer safety issue that requires proactive industry-wide action





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ACCC Magnetic Toys Product Ban Online Marketplaces Child Safety Amazon Ebay Kogan Fruugo High-Powered Magnets Ingestion Hazard Internal Injuries Consumer Watchdog Australia

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